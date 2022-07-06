ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL fans had so many jokes about Aaron Rodgers' strange new tattoo

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKJDN_0gX6jUdo00

It was an eventful off-season for Aaron Rodgers.

First, in early February, Rodgers’ future in Green Bay seemed up in the air before an eventual contract extension. Then, in March, the Packers traded away his former No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams, making it seem like no one wanted to play with him.

As the four-time MVP quarterback gears up for another campaign in Wisconsin, potentially hoping to finally be better at football than Tom Brady — he’ll charge forward with some fresh ink on his arm.

Yes, we’re talking about an elaborate tattoo for Rodgers that has to be seen to be believed:

There’s definitely a lot going on there and a lot to parse through.

In reaction, NFL fans took to Twitter to process Rodgers’ new forearm ink with short quips.

Here's what NFL fans had to say about Rodgers' tattoo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BroBible

The Browns Are Being Blasted For Their Statement Following The Baker Mayfield Trade

The Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The move ends an offseason of drama between the signal caller and the team that drafted him. The 2021 season ended with Cleveland missing out on the playoffs, and Mayfield needing shoulder surgery in January. The passer played through injury for most of the year, leading the Browns to an 6-8 mark in his 14 starts. This, a season after taking the organization to its first postseason appearance in nearly 20 years.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Baker Mayfield trade

NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield has finally been traded. The Carolina Panthers - who've been linked to Mayfield all offseason - acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. All they had to give up was a fifth-round pick. Mayfield now enters a quarterback room featuring Sam Darnold and third-round draft...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Julio Jones in? Who could be on their way out of Dallas?

Perceptions around the Cowboys are ever changing, and for the first time in a while, it’s reflected in numbers. Dallas holds no top-ten spots in player jersey sales and it may reflect the lack of belief from the fanbase that the organization has built a contender for 2022. This works two ways, with the team entering somewhat of an underdog mindset as the rest of the NFC East garnering positive attention. Will it mean anything in the end or will the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the division?
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo: What does it all mean?

Aaron Rodgers has been on this earth for 38 years and has played in the NFL for 17 of them. Through all those years, he's resisted the urge to get a tattoo — until now. Rodgers took to social media on Wednesday to post his new unique-looking tattoo, and Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe tried their best to decipher the meaning behind the art while sharing their opinions on the matter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dan Cortese
Person
Dylan Connolly
Person
Aaron Rogers
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Tattoo#Tattoos#American Football#Packers#Mvp#Daralonx Rrb#Angry Lion#Lion Illuminati Mtv
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
12up

Shannon Sharpe rips Baker Mayfield after Panthers trade

While Carolina Panthers fans may be excited about the future with Baker Mayfield as the team's starting quarterback, that doesn't mean everyone is on board with the move. Nope, just ask Shannon Sharpe about that. While speaking with Skip Bayless, Sharpe didn't hold back in going after Mayfield, saying he's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Is Cam Newton's career over after Baker Mayfield trade?

Cam Newton is regarded as the greatest quarterback in Carolina Panthers history. His career résumé with the team includes an MVP award in 2015, three Pro Bowl selections, and a First-Team All-Pro nod. He's also the record-holder for most rushing TDs by a quarterback in NFL history (75), most rushing TDs by a quarterback in a season (14), and most rushing attempts (1,118).
NFL
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tattoo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy