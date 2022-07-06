NFL fans had so many jokes about Aaron Rodgers' strange new tattoo

It was an eventful off-season for Aaron Rodgers.

First, in early February, Rodgers’ future in Green Bay seemed up in the air before an eventual contract extension. Then, in March, the Packers traded away his former No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams, making it seem like no one wanted to play with him.

As the four-time MVP quarterback gears up for another campaign in Wisconsin, potentially hoping to finally be better at football than Tom Brady — he’ll charge forward with some fresh ink on his arm.

Yes, we’re talking about an elaborate tattoo for Rodgers that has to be seen to be believed:

There’s definitely a lot going on there and a lot to parse through.

In reaction, NFL fans took to Twitter to process Rodgers’ new forearm ink with short quips.

Here's what NFL fans had to say about Rodgers' tattoo