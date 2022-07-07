ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Rudy Gobert had a hilarious shoutout to Timberwolves fans at his intro press conference

By Robert Zeglinski
 3 days ago
The Jazz’s trade of Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves rocked the NBA world last week. From the cost of the deal concerning other stars and awkward, ill-advised tweets to dreams about Minnesota’s new, seemingly impossibly long lineup, every last detail proved critical in the blockbuster deal.

But now that the initial dust on the trade has settled, it’s time for Gobert and Co. to get comfortable with their new situation. That’s precisely what the three-time Defensive Player of the Year did at Wednesday’s introductory press conference with Minnesota.

In addition to the usual discussion of player fit and how they see the team’s future, Gobert eventually came to discuss Timberwolves fans. Based on his interactions with them on Twitter, the big man says he already has plenty of respect for them:

Rough translation: I hope they’re just as passionate and mean to opponents as they once were to me. Aw, what a lovely compliment, Rudy.

