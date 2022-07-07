ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park man's 'Let's Talk' sign at a coffeeshop turns strangers into friends

By Sabrina Franza
 4 days ago

Highland Park man's 'Let's Talk' sign at a coffeeshop turns strangers into friends

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- In the chaos of Monday's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, many parade goers found safety in small businesses downtown.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday that in the days following the violence, those businesses are once again a safe space for people working through their trauma.

In Highland Park, it's not uncommon to see people stopping in the street giving each other a hug and creating a space to heal.

One man sat down at a café, all day, with an empty chair beside him with two words: "Let's talk."

"Strangers become, you know, friends and family when brought together by tragedy and this is now a community that is bound by tragedy. If nothing else, other than the acknowledgment of 'I am suffering' I am too," said Matt Berk. "We all are, even if we just sit together here in silence we're sharing something."

Berk is from Highland Park. He and his wife are raising their kids there and chose it because they wanted their kids to have a safe childhood.

When the shooting happened, he had just put his youngest down for a nap. Now he's trying to figure out a way to talk to them about it all.

He sat steps away from the shooting. He met new neighbors who just needed to talk. People stopped, just to share space and to savor their community.

"Everyone here knows what's going on. Everyone here wants to talk about the same thing. And it's just jumped right into really 'are you okay,'" Berk said.

He was there from 9:00 a.m. until the café closed. Almost a dozen people stopped by to chat.

CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Dunn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dunn is a 3-year-old, 65-pound Border Collie mix. He has a sweet personality and lots of energy to play. His favorite game is fetch and he will chase a ball for hours if you let him. Dunn is foo motivated and enjoys training. He is a loyal companion and happy to stick by your side. He would thrive in a home where he is the only animal, and all attention is on him. Dunn is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.com to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Therapy dogs travel 800 miles to comfort Highland Park residents after mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) - Healing from Highland Park's tragedy will no doubt take a lot of time, but there are people determined to overcome obstacles to assist.As CBS 2's Steven Graves told us, one group persevered to bring some canine comfort.Help with trauma after Monday's mass shooting is coming in many forms. And in this tale, not even travel woes from 800 miles away, could stop the four-legged companions from coming here.Lilo, 1, was the smallest but clearly most curious dog of the bunch. One interaction, though, can't help but put a smile on your face. She and two...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Highland Park shooting: Texas family shares survival story

HOUSTON, Texas -- Days after barely escaping the Highland Park mass shooting with their children, a Houston family is sharing their survival story. Valerie Dieterich grew up in Highland Park, Illinois. Her parents still live there. On this 4th of July, she was excited to bring her husband Tracy and their two daughters to enjoy the town's celebrations.
HOUSTON, TX
