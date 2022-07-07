Casino industry pushes for crackdown on illegal offshore gambling

Crypto lender Celsius artificially inflated the price of its own digital coin, failed to hedge risk and engaged in activities that amounted to fraud, a lawsuit alleges. Celsius on Thursday was sued by former investment manager Jason Stone, as pressure continues to mount on the firm amid a crash in cryptocurrency prices.
Several forces have produced a long-term shortage of auto technicians, which has become especially acute during the pandemic. Dealers and auto repair shops are struggling to recruit and retain technicians and other service department workers.
The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday warned airlines it may issue regulations prohibiting them from charging extra fees to allow young children to sit next to accompanying family members. The agency issued a notice urging airlines to ensure children age 13 or younger are seated next to an accompanying adult...
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday the government has completed 10 investigations into airlines over passenger refund-related issues. In September 2021, the Transportation Department said it had 18 pending investigations against airlines over complaints that they failed to provide timely refunds during the Covid-19 pandemic. A department official...
Tens of millions of people are under lockdown in China tonight as authorities scramble to contain a small, but growing Covid outbreak. This comes as Beijing is imposing China’s first Covid vaccine mandate for public spaces since the start of the pandemic. CNBC's Eunice Yoon reports.
