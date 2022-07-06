ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko says she would shoot her grandchildren in opposition of gun safety bill

By Kelly McClure
 3 days ago
Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is under scrutiny for a statement made to the House in which she said she would rather shoot her five grandchildren than have a gun safety bill advance.

"I rise in opposition to H.R.2377," Lesko said on Tuesday. "I have five grandchildren. I would do anything, anything, to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren. Democrat bills that we've heard this week wanna take away my right, my right, to protect my grandchildren. They wanna take away the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children, and grandchildren, and wives, and brothers, and sisters. This bill takes away due process from law-abiding citizens."

After the public caught wind of Lesko's statement she made an attempt to back it up, taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to say "It never ceases to amaze me the lengths gun control zealots will go! They turned my speech about protecting Second Amendment rights and my right to protect my grandchildren from violent criminals into a claim I would harm my own grandchildren. Absolutely ridiculous!"

Earlier this year, Lesko made headlines for receiving Trump's endorsement for her run for a second term in Arizona and Trump called her a "Conservative Warrior," according to AZ Central.

"Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is a Conservative Warrior for the people of Arizona," Trump said in a written statement. "A strong supporter of our MAGA Agenda, Debbie is working tirelessly to secure our border, uphold the rule of law, defend our second amendment, support our military and vets, and hold the Biden Administration accountable for their absolute incompetence. Debbie Lesko has my complete and total endorsement!"

3d ago

I've read and reread this article and her comment. She needs to be removed from office. this woman is out of her mind

toesinthesand
3d ago

I don't care what her political affiliation is...to (use) an act of violence to make your political point is WRONG! Wrong on so many levels!!!

M Edward Reid
3d ago

So guns are more important than her grandchildren! These gun nuts are over the top! Each lying about gun legislation!

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon's award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

