Jamal Murray participates in Nuggets' Summer League practice

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Nuggets‘ Summer League practice was enlivened Tuesday by the presence of Jamal Murray, writes Mike Singer of The Denver Post. Murray participated in several drills and took part in some scrimmages. Summer League coach Ryan Bowen said practicing was Murray’s decision and although he wanted to keep playing while the media was present, that idea was vetoed.

Murray, who missed the entire season due to a torn ACL, was involved in some non-contact drills on Monday that sparked his competitive instincts, Bowen explained. The reviews on Murray were positive, and coach Michael Malone called it “probably the most serious 5-on-5” that Murray has played since the injury, tweets Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.

“He looked mobile, agile and hostile,” Malone said, via Wind. “He looked confident. That’s the most important thing to me. I wasn’t charting his makes and misses. I was trying to see the confidence level. How was he moving, defensively … he looked good.”

There’s more from Denver: