Uvalde, TX

Police Missed Chance to Shoot Uvalde Gunman Before Massacre

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - An Uvalde police officer awaiting a supervisor's permission to fire his rifle missed a chance to take out a school shooter who went on to massacre 19 children and two teachers, according to a report published on Wednesday. The previously unreported detail was included in a report...

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
2 women found at Rowlett gas station with gunshot wounds

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two women were found shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4. At about 7:28 p.m., Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road. Hillary Plouck, 31, and Hayley Plouck, 24, were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds. Hayley told police that the two had been shot by her boyfriend, Keith Richmond, 34.Rowlett police located the suspect at an address in Garland. Garland police detained Richmond after a short foot pursuit, police said.The two were transported to a local hospital, where Hillary was pronounced dead. Hayley is being treated and is expected to survive. Richmond, who police said has a violent past, will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
Father hid son in dumpster during Highland Park shooting

Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger brother and ran. They tried to break into a store for cover, but to no avail. Officials said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, shot at paradegoers from a nearby rooftop with a high-powered rifle. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. Investigators believe that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Texas State
Texas Crime & Safety
Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
Amber alert issued for missing teens who posted 'help' on Snapchat before disappearing

Texas officials have issued an Amber Alert for two teenage girls who were last seen near Waco last Wednesday after the police were sent a screenshot of a Snapchat story with the message “help”.The McGregor Police Department appealed for help to locate Aysha Lynn Cross and Emiliee Solomon, both aged 14.“Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger,” the alert stated.Aysha is described as 5’2” (1.57m), 105 lbs (48kg), with black hair and hazel eyes, while Emiliee is also 5’2” (1.57m), 105 lbs (48kg), and has black hair and hazel eyes.They were last seen around...
77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
MISSION, TX
Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: 'I couldn't stop'

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother, his family said Friday. Doctors don’t think Cooper Roberts suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest, the family announced in a statement Friday that confirmed he is paralyzed from the waist down. The boy was removed from the ventilator. He is in serious condition and is in a great deal of pain, but improving. He and his twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their Chicago suburb.
CHICAGO, IL

