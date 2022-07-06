ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Atty. Ben Crump on Jayland Walker shot over 60 times by OH police

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 4th, 2022, a gunman opened fire in Highland Park killing over 7 people and...

www.msnbc.com

Opie D
3d ago

The media is just playing games with these headlines that always have "unarmed", when everyone now knows he had a gun with him...There was no way for those cops to know that he left it in the car when he jumped out🤷‍♂️...

Edward Borgese
2d ago

this Crump character has done nothing to help prevent these incidents. He sensationalizes them all the way to the bank

AKRON, Ohio — Two people, including a 4-year-old girl, died Friday after shots were fired into a large crowd during a celebratory gathering in Ohio, authorities said. Journei Tolbert, 4, of Akron, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40, of Akron, died at different hospitals in the city after the shooting, which occurred at about 9:15 p.m. EDT in a parking lot in the Summit Lake neighborhood, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett is asking for calm in the city this weekend. This, after a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were shot dead in the Summit Lake neighborhood Friday night. Police say the pair was outside among a celebratory...
The pandemic brought many wrongs done in the dark to light. The no knock warrant killing of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, KY and the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr. in the back four times and the side three times leaving him seriously injured in Kenosha, Wisconsins all on the heals of the murder of George Floyd which led to protests around the world. For the family of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake there hasn’t been any justice therefore they are not at peace. However they are still protesting and to ensure Jayland Walker of Akron Ohio as well as his family receive justice after he being killed by Akron Police over an alleged traffic violation, they brought their presence to Akron, Ohio, only to be arrested.
CANTON, Ohio (WJW)- Canton Police are asking the public for information after a man was shot to death Thursday night. Several calls to 911 reported gun fire in the 1800 block of 4th Street N.W. According to police, when officers arrived they found 45 year-old Craig Blackshear unresponsive on the...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men charged with an October 2020 shooting on the East Side pleaded guilty earlier this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for his role in the crime. Tyree Robinson, 23, of Westchester Drive in Austintown, was sentenced to seven to...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday morning, former Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann withdrew his application for the Tioga Borough police department in Pennsylvania. The news first surfaced Wednesday on social media that Loehmann had been sworn in as the department’s sole police officer. When Loehmann was a Cleveland...
CLEVELAND — The former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 withdrew from the police force of a tiny Pennsylvania town on Thursday amid community backlash and media scrutiny over his hiring. Timothy Loehmann was sworn in this week as the lone police officer...
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said. According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — In early March, Parma Heights police found the body of a 70-year-old man, a prolific hoarder, who had suffocated under the weight of his own belongings. In the mountains of books, paper and musical instruments, detectives searched for anything to explain how Robert Ellzey spent his final days. What detectives didn’t know was that his death would serve as a macabre preamble to a case that proved to be far more bizarre.
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police reported a breaking and entering and theft incident that took place at a local store, Highland Throwbacks, Thursday around 3:20 a.m. The shop posted that they will be temporarily closed for repairs and upgrades, mentioning how grateful they are for the willingness of their community to help.
