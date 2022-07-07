ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac Daily: July 6, 2022 – iPhone Lockdown Mode, more

By Seth Kurkowski
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0woD_0gX6Rolq00

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Creative Bloq

Why the Nothing Phone is the first serious threat to the iPhone

When Apple founder Steve Jobs passed away in 2011, a little bit of the tech industry's soul died with him. While his successor Tim Cook has admittedly made the company much more profitable, gone are the days when Apple's spirit of innovation would periodically send popular culture spinning on its axis. Since then, everything's been a little, well, boring. Not least when it comes to phones.
CELL PHONES
USA TODAY

Apple's upcoming iOS 16 iPhone features now include a Lockdown Mode to combat hackers

We're apparently getting even closer to a public beta release of Apple's much-hyped iOS 16 as developers received a third beta update this week. And many experts say they continue to be impressed with what they're seeing so far. For example, users will soon get the chance to edit a message after it's sent or unsend a message. Also, users will get an updated lock screen and other key software updates Apple announced during its Worldwide Developers Conference last month.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Is there a built-in VPN on your iPhone?

In an effort to be at the edge of tech innovation, every year Apple introduces new hardware and software. It does this while also seeking to maintain its reputation of developing incredibly secure devices with features like Private Relay. Introduced back in 2021, one would be forgiven for assuming this...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

How many tabs are open on your mobile browser right now? According to eMarketer, adults spend an average of four hours on mobile internet every day. That's four hours of your phone accessing, retrieving and saving cache and cookies. What is cache?. Cache is the temporary storage of some data;...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to see your iPhone location history

Get a snapshot of where you've been and when. Apple’s iPhone location history tracking has the potential to monitor every move you make and present it to you in a nice list on your phone — if that’s what you want. There may be many reasons why you would want this switched on, whether it’s to keep a record of where you’ve been, or to get better suggestions from Apple in terms of places to visit and relevant App Store apps for that place. Here’s how to see — and delete — that information.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Forget Siri and Add Alexa on Your iPhone Home Screen Instead

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You already know you can give Alexa commands on your Echo devices, but did you know that you can also talk to Alexa on your iPhone? Think of it as taking all of the great features of Alexa, but to-go.
CELL PHONES
CNET

This Hidden iOS Setting Lets You Take Better Screenshots on Your iPhone

A screenshot does just what the name describes -- it captures what's currently on your screen, which you can then save to your phone's photo album and share with others or upload to a website. However, sometimes just a plain old screenshot isn't enough to show everything you want. If you're on an iPhone, there's a hidden feature that can make your screenshots so much better.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iOS 16 beta 3: Here’s everything new on iPhone and iPad

IOS 16 beta 3 and iPadOS 16 beta 3 are here, and they include some further updates and changes to new features first announced at WWDC last month. Head below as we round up everything new in iOS 16 beta 3 and iPadOS 16 beta 3…. iOS 16 and iPadOS...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work Podcast: The Mac Admins Foundation

Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac. In this episode of Apple @ Work, Tom Bridge, Caleb Coy Rich Trouton, and Chris Dawe join the show to discuss the...
ADVOCACY
9to5Mac

iPadOS 16: What new features are actually coming to non-M1 iPads

IPadOS 16 was previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote a few weeks ago. During the presentation, we learned that a new multitasking feature was coming to the iPad operating system as well as full support for an external monitor, and more. But then, just after that, we discovered most of the “Pro” features were reserved for the M1 iPad models. That said, what’s left for non-M1 iPad users?
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

How to watch Black Bird on Apple TV+

Apple today debuts a critically acclaimed true crime miniseries Black Bird. The TV show stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter-Hauser, Greg Kinnear and Ray Liotta, and is available exclusively through Apple TV+. Black Bird is based off real events, first depicted in the autobiographical book In With the Devil. Black Bird...
TV SERIES
9to5Mac

Facebook Watch for Apple TV discontinued, app no longer works

Facebook Watch is a dedicated app for watching Facebook videos and livestreams on TVs. However, Apple TV users will no longer have access to the platform as Facebook seems to have discontinued the Facebook Watch app for tvOS. As noted by users and also confirmed by 9to5Mac, the Facebook Watch...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

iPhone chipmaker to start 2nm processor production by 2025

TSMC, the iPhone chipmaker, announced that it will start 2nm chip production by 2025. This is the first time the manufacturer states when it’s going to produce its ultra-advanced new chips, as Samsung and Intel made a similar announcements. According to Nikkei Asia, TSMC made this announcement at an...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for International Day of Yoga

After the Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Earth Day and International Dance Day, Apple has scheduled a new one coming next week. For International Day of Yoga on June 21, Apple will hold an Activity Challenge that requires doing a yoga workout of 20 minutes or more. Apple said:. Join...
YOGA
