Public Safety

Eric Holder Jr. Found Guilty Of Murdering Nipsey Hussle

By Kui Mwai
blavity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric R. Holder Jr., who was accused of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle outside of his clothing store in 2019, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday, Complex reports. Holder now faces life in prison, though a sentencing date hasn’t...

blavity.com

Daily Mail

Nipsey Hussle's killer is found guilty of murder: Eric Holder, 32, accused rapper of spreading rumors that he was a snitch before he gunned him down in 2019

Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, has been convicted for the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle on Wednesday. Holder was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the 2019 shooting of Hussle, 33, outside the singer's Los Angeles clothing store. Meeting for less than an hour on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mic

Cheer’s Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison

Jerry Harris has had quite the fall from grace. The former competitive cheerleader had a wild turn in 2020 as an audience favorite on the Netflix documentary show, Cheer. But now, he will be serving 12 years in prison for sex crimes. In February, Harris pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

YNW Melly No Longer Facing the Death Penalty in Double Murder Case

YNW Melly’s fans, friends, and family can breathe a sigh of relief. A Florida judge has removed the death penalty as a possible sentence for the 23-year-old rapper, who remains behind bars on double homicide charges. The outlet reports Melly—legal name Jamell Maurice Demons—received the news Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Broward County. His attorney confirmed the info to XXL, while his mother celebrated the decision via Instagram.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NME

Man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle reportedly assaulted in jail

The man who is accused of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle in 2019 has reportedly been assaulted while in jail. As Rolling Stone reports, the 32-year-old Eric Holder Jr. was unable to attend his trial regarding the case on Tuesday (June 28). This was supposedly due to injuries he sustained in custody, shortly after leaving a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday afternoon (June 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
105.5 The Fan

Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Assaulted in Jail, Unable to Attend Trial Date Due to Injuries

UPDATE (June 29):. Eric Holder's defense attorney, Aaron Jansen, has supplied a statement XXL regarding the accused killer of Nipsey Hussle being assaulted in jail. "Mr. Holder, Jr. was assaulted by multiple individuals while he was in the holding cell at the jail while waiting to be brought to court yesterday morning," the statement reads "The attack included a razor and the back of his head was cut. He was taken to the hospital and received an MRI and staples in the back of his head. He arrived in court yesterday afternoon and the case was scheduled to resume with witnesses today."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 102.9 NoCo

Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

UPDATE (July 6):. Eric Holder's attorney, Aaron Jansen, has released a statement to XXL in the wake of his client being found guilty of murdering Nipsey Hussle. "While Mr. Holder, Jr. was found guilty of first degree murder of Nipsey Hustle, he was acquitted of the attempted murders of Mr. Lathan and Mr. Villanueva," the statement reads. "Sentencing is set for September 15, 2022 after which we will file an appeal."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law & Crime

Prosecutors Won’t Retry Nevada Woman for Allegedly Murdering Her Husband, Burning Remains

The state will not retry a woman who was previously convicted of murdering her real estate mogul husband over a possible divorce. Margaret Rudin, now 79, shot and killed Ron Rudin, 64, in December 1994, and got help discarding the remains, burning her spouse with gasoline in an antique trunk, authorities have said. But Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that even if Rudin were convicted again at a retrial, she would likely be sentenced to time served, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. What’s more, John Sadler, Communications Director with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, confirmed to Law&Crime that the office has no intention of appealing a federal judge’s decision from May.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Nipsey Hussle's Murder Suspect Attacked With Razor, Lawyer Says

Eric Holder, the man on trial for the murder of legendary L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle, was attacked with a razor in jail and needed staples in the back of his head as a result, according to his Lawyer, Aaron Jansen. Confirmation of the incident comes after Holder was unable to appear in court on Tuesday due to "medical" reasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'How to Murder Your Husband' Author Sentencing Revealed for Murdering Her Husband

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, the self-published romance novelist who authored the essay "How to Murder Your Husband," was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murder of her husband. A jury in May found the 71-year-old Oregon woman guilty of second-degree murder for the June 2018 murder of her husband Daniel Brophy. Crampton-Brophy has the possibility of parole after 25 years in custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY

