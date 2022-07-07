Families mourn victims of parade rampage

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- On July 3, tragedy struck near Rio Vista when three men were drowned trying to save a young boy from the swift current of the Sacramento River. On Sunday in Oakland, the Guatemalan immigrant community gathered for a fundraiser to help send the men who died back home to their families.It has become a tradition in Oakland that, when a Guatemalan immigrant dies here, they hold a fundraiser at Raimondi Park to donate money to send the body back to loved ones. The man who usually organized the events was Edwin Rivas but, on Sunday, they were...

