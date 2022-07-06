Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa, other bouts announced for Rizin 37

Anthony Pettis and Kayla Harrison were among eight PFL fighters who cashed six-figure purses during the promotion’s recent three-week stop in Atlanta. In total, 60 fighters competed during the three-week run, which covered PFL 4 on June 17, PFL 5 on June 24, and PFL 6 on July 1, all of which took place in Atlanta’s Overtime Elite Arena. Despite losing his bout to Stevie Ray at PFL 5, Pettis was the highest earner of that group — the former UFC lightweight champion pocketed a $750,000 show purse for his efforts. Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison was next in line, cashing a flat $500,000 show purse with no win bonus for her PFL 6 main-event victory over Kaitlin Young.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO