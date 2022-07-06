ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa, other bouts announced for Rizin 37

By Tristen Critchfield
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clash between bantamweight grand prix semifinalists Naoki Inoue and Kenta Takizawa is among several fights that were recently announced for Rizin Fighting Federation 37. Rizin 37 takes place on July 31 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, and...

