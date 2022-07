The Kansas City Chiefs have been blessed with not one, but two tight ends worth of the “greatest of all time” conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs have absolutely been spoiled with tight end talent for more than two decades. From 1997-2008, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez dominated the gridiron, setting franchise records in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. When the Chiefs traded Gonzalez to the Atlanta Falcons, the tight end room became more pedestrian. That did not last for long, with Travis Kelce arriving in 2013.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO