The Dallas Cowboys had egg on their faces following the fiasco with Randy Gregory. After trading away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns on March 12, for a fifth-round pick, it looked like the team was going to be able to retain their biggest free agent. Only things fell apart after the sides agreed on five years, $70 million, over some language within the specifics of the deal. Gregory ended up in Denver with the Broncos for the same contract, minus the testy clause.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO