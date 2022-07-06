ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Reclaim Idaho delivers petitions to Secretary of State to get school funding initiative on November ballot

By BETSY Z. RUSSELL brussell@idahopress.com
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago
BOISE — Reclaim Idaho volunteers formed a human chain from the Capitol steps to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday to pass 44 colorful school backpacks, hand to hand, containing the verified petitions from each of Idaho’s 44 counties to qualify the group’s school funding initiative for the ballot.

The initiative, dubbed the Quality Education Act, would increase corporate and personal income taxes on the wealthiest taxpayers to raise hundreds of millions in additional funding for Idaho schools, with the aim of pulling Idaho out of last place in the country for per-pupil school spending. That’s the opposite direction Idaho lawmakers have been moving in recent years; they’ve passed record corporate and personal income tax cuts in each of the past two legislative sessions, reducing state tax revenues by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Reclaim Idaho, the same statewide grassroots group that successfully pressed for the Medicaid expansion initiative on the 2018 Idaho ballot, collected more than 100,000 signatures. The Idaho Secretary of State’s office now will conduct a final review of the petitions before placing it on the November ballot; that’s expected to take up to 10 days.

The crowd of cheering volunteers, in bright-green T-shirts, gathered on the Capitol steps for a rally before delivering the petitions, at which Luke Mayville, Reclaim Idaho co-founder, brandished a copy of the Idaho Constitution. “When the founders of our state drafted this document 132 years ago, they stated clearly that it is the obligation of our Legislature to provide a quality education to every Idaho child,” he told the crowd. “But in recent decades, especially in the last 20 years, the majority of our legislators failed to fulfill their obligation to Idaho’s children. They let Idaho sink to 50th out of 50 states in funding for education.”

He said, “We know this initiative won’t solve every problem in our education system. But make no mistake: This initiative will be the most significant investment in our schools in a generation.”

Other speakers included avid Reclaim Idaho volunteer Anise Welty, an incoming South Junior High School ninth-grader who’s just 13. “I started because I see how hard teachers work for their students,” she told the crowd. “I have also seen a lot of teachers leave the profession. Reclaim Idaho’s work will encourage teachers to stay. We need teachers to educate our future generations.”

To cheers and applause, Anise said while volunteering over the past year to gather signatures for the initiative, “I met people from both sides of the aisle who enthusiastically agreed to sign. It is a great experience to be volunteering for a group that is working for positive change.”

“We’ve gotten this far,” she told the crowd. “I can’t vote yet, so I need all of you to get out there and make this happen in November!”

Gary Multanen, owner of Best Bath Systems in Caldwell, which employs more than 200 people, told the crowd, “Why am I supporting the Quality Education Act, knowing that I’ll pay a little more in taxes? The answer is simple: The cost of these modest tax increases is almost nothing compared to the benefit of an educated workforce. Every business owner understands that it’s impossible to grow a business without workers who are talented and skilled. … The cultivation of talent and skill begins with an excellent education.”

The initiative would restore Idaho’s corporate income tax rate to 8%, its level from 1987 until 2000; and add an additional tax bracket for individual income taxpayers who earn more than $250,000 a year, or $500,000 for a married couple. Those taxpayers would pay a new rate of 10.925%, but only on that portion they earn over those amounts. No one earning less than those amounts would see any increase. This year, the Legislature lowered the top individual income tax rate from 6.5% to 6%, and also lowered the corporate tax rate from 6.5% to 6%.

The plan would raise an estimated $323 million a year for K-12 public education in Idaho.

Leah Jones, a second-grade teacher from Twin Falls, said in her nine years of teaching, she keeps seeing fellow teachers leave. “It’s not hard to understand why,” she told the crowd. “Idaho teachers are paid far less than teachers in neighboring states. On average, we earn $27,000 less than teachers in Washington, $16,000 less than teachers in Oregon, and $8,000 less than teachers in Wyoming. And it’s not just about salaries. It’s also a lack of support in the classroom.” She described spending more than $4,000 of her own money each year on student and classroom supplies, from shelves and staplers to glue and pencils.

Jones said her district is scrambling to fill teaching vacancies, and in June, offered her a $500 bonus if she could find someone to teach there, even as highly trained and experienced teachers continued to leave. “Now I watch my district struggle to fill their positions with people who don’t even have a degree in teaching,” she said. “Our kids deserve so much better.”

Multanen said he and his wife moved to Boise in 1972. “Governor after governor, legislature after legislature has failed to do their job,” he said, “so now the citizens have to do it for them.” Cheers broke out as he added, “Let’s vote yes.”

It takes at least 64,945 valid signatures to place a voter initiative on the November ballot, including signatures from at least 6% of the voters in at least 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts. Mayville announced that the initiative met that mark in 20 districts. To become law, it would need majority support from voters in the November general election.

Anise, the 13-year-old volunteer, was smiling happily as she received backpacks full of petitions from the volunteer next to her and passed them on, as the packs traveled down the line of cheering and chanting supporters and into the Idaho Secretary of State’s office. She said she first heard about the initiative when her mom saw it on Facebook, and she was determined to get involved; she’s glad she did. She brought her mom along. “I’m going to be involved in something from now on,” she said. “I loved it.”

