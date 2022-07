The Worthington Senior American Legion baseball team will compete in a three-day tournament in Crookston beginning Friday. The Post 5 team will play at 8 p.m. Friday against Wahpeton, N.D., a Class A champion this year. On Saturday, Worthington will take on Crookston at 1 p.m. and will then meet Bemidij -- a state placer this year -- at 3:30 p.m. The tournament's third-place game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, with a championship contest set for 1:30 p.m.

