ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado weather: More severe weather expected for Eastern Plains

By Lauren Whitney
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmTOV_0gX6FzWP00

More Severe Storms Possible Thursday 02:49

A bumpy afternoon of severe weather for Colorado. Our Eastern Plains saw several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and even a few Tornado Warnings. Large hail pummeled many areas in the northeast along with a deluge of very intense rain.

CBS

More of this is possible again on Thursday. Storms don't look to be nearly as widespread as Wednesday, but the ones that do develop will pack a punch of hail and heavy rain.

Severe storms are likely once again for the eastern plains, and possibly even here in Denver.

By Friday high pressure is starting to dig back in. This dries us out a bit more and warms us up to the 90s once again. This weekend we will be close to 100 degrees, and it's looking more likely that we crack into the triple digits.

It should be hot and windy with isolated storms this weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Severe storms in Minnesota Sunday evening? It depends what happens this morning

Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms. The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
9NEWS

Extreme heat shines light on Colorado's 'heat islands'

DENVER — At a community pool in the Globeville neighborhood, dozens of families filled the water to cool off from the summer heat. It was a common sight at several spots in the Denver metro Saturday as record-setting heat hit the area. Across town, Kim Yuan-Farrell said something came...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Strong winds and tornadoes possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After Saturday brought gorgeous weather, Sunday will be a Next Weather alert day because of the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes.While the humidity stayed low through most of Saturday, the dew points rose in the evening, bringing a chance of isolated downpours.On Sunday around 10 a.m., there's a chance for thundershowers especially in central Minnesota. Then starting around 3 p.m., there's a threat for tornadoes, wind damage, and hail the size of tennis balls. There will also be a slight chance for localized flooding. The tornado threat is the highest in areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the severe weather threat covers all of Minnesota.After that, the early workweek will see temperatures in the mid-80s before a stretch of days in the 90s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

During record heat, heed the need for hydration

Even though it is the NBA offseason, early Saturday morning the basketball courts at Denver's Washington Park were dominated by the heat and sun. That did not stop a team of people from getting up some shots."We played about 5 games," said Will, who along with three of his friends was already wrapping up his day by noon.They weren't alone. Even in 95 degree weather folks were running, riding, and walking their dogs around the park which is dangerous for man and beast.CBS News Colorado took a Raytek Minitemp Infrared thermometer to the park to measure the surface temperatures around...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Possible record-breaking or near-record highs this weekend

We are heading into a very hot weekend here in Colorado. Thanks to possible record-breaking or near-record high temperatures, we have First Alert Weather Days for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday climb to 99 degrees, and there is a chance we could crack 100. This would break the daily record high of 98 degrees from last year. Sunday we could hit 100, but the daily record high is 102 degrees from 2016. So that record most likely will stand. Denver isn't the only hot place, all of Colorado will be toasty. The mountains will be in the upper...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Eastern Plains#Heavy Rain#Tornado Warnings
CBS Denver

Denver Breaks Record High

DENVER(CBS)-  Our weekend heatwave was strong enough to smash Denver's all time recorded record high for Saturday. The old record was 98 degrees set in just last year in 2021. At 3:05 pm the high temperature at Denver International Airport managed to zoom up to 100 degrees!The record for Sunday is 101 degrees and the high at Denver International Airport may make it to 100 degrees rather easily.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

How to beat the heat during 100-degree days

As temperatures are expected to hit record highs of 100 degrees, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an extreme heat alert for the weekend and is cautioning the public about the severe consequences of excessive heat.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Axios Denver

Heat dome to overtake Colorado and boost temps toward triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Glowing Minerals Are a Fascinating Find for Colorado Rockhounds

Colorado's diverse geology makes it an epic place to prospect, rockhound, and hunt for semi-precious stones and minerals. People enjoy rock hunting as a hobby and collecting personal samples throughout the wilderness and national forests of Colorado. Some of the popular areas to do so include Central City, Idaho Springs, and Boulder County.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

I-70 workers chug as many as 800 bottles of water a day to keep cool

Denver is entering peak heat season, and we wanted to check in with some people whose livelihoods center around being outside. We went to visit workers on the clock with Kiewit Meridiam Partners as they finish up a leviathan renovation on I-70 through Elyria Swansea — in particular, the people turning the top of the tunnel from Josephine to Fillmore streets into a park.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Monsoon thunderstorms raise concerns about flash flooding

Monsoon moisture streaming into Colorado on Tuesday will cause an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity across the state and especially in the mountains. The rain will be heavy at times and if thunderstorms persist over Colorado's burn scars from recent wildfires long enough, there could be flash flooding. The primary concern is the scar above I-70 in Glenwood Canyon from the Grizzly Creek wildfire in 2020. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and it's possible I-70 could be closed even before rain arrives as a precautionary measure.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy