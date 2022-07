With less than two months remaining before the 2022 college football season kicks off, ESPN has updated the Football Power Index. According to ESPN, the FPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO