This past Spring, Vol Nation showed overwhelming support for one of Tennessee Basketball's most beloved newcomers and players: Zakai Zeigler. On or off the court, Zeigler never failed to entertain, and despite being under-recruited in high school, the New York native proved to be one of Tennessee's most crucial pieces off the bench in their 27-8 season. This led to Zeigler becoming an instant fan favorite, and when Zeigler's New York home unfortunately burned down in late February, Vol Nation raised an enormous amount of love and support.

