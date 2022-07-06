Just how good could these WRs be at Texas?

In 2010, the population of Hutto, located about 9 miles east of Round Rock, was just under 15,000. By 2020, that number had nearly doubled—and the growth hasn’t stopped. “We moved here in 2001 and have watched it grow by leaps and bounds,” says Maureen Rooker, real estate broker-owner of RE/Max Vision. Now, what was once rows of cornfields has evolved into its own small city filled with exciting restaurants, shops, and nightlife options. “You get more for your money here than in Austin,” she adds. “More house, more land, different taxes.” One new development creating plenty of buzz is the Hutto Co-op, a 35-acre business, retail, entertainment, and residential destination. Already home to the Hutto City Hall & Library and the third location of Elgin favorite Southside Market, future tenants include Top Notch Hamburgers and Cocina Jalisco Sports Bar & Grill from restaurateur Jaime Fernandez.
Comments / 0