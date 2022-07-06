ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just how good could these WRs be at Texas?

In today’s notebook, Jeff takes a look at the wide...

Is Texas football closing on a commitment from 4-Star WR Jalen Hale?

The momentum on the recruiting trail for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program in the 2023 class has kept on rolling through early July. Texas experienced a massive wave of momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class since landing that seismic commitment from the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning back on June 23.
Look: Texas Running Back Has Message For Crimson Tide

Former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson is not backing down from his old school. The running back transferred from Tuscaloosa to Texas last year after tallying 254 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in 2019. He'll get a chance to show up the SEC juggernaut when the Longhorns host Nick Saban's squad in Week 2.
Former Bama Running Back Says Texas Can Take Down The Tide

Summer is the talking season as there are now just 59 days away from the Alabama Crimson Tide kicking off its football season against the Utah State Aggies. Most experts expect Alabama to handle the Aggies with ease so most of the focus has already moved to the Tide's Week 2 matchup against the Texas Longhorns.
Texas State pitcher honoring late father on the diamond

For Texas State pitcher Austin Smith, his 2022 season was incredible. Getting to pitch in multiple NCAA Regional games against storied programs was a dream come true, but the journey there was not a smooth ride. An Abilene native, Smith was a baseball and football standout growing up. Even in...
A Rare Under-the-Radar Austin Joint Serves Lamb Alongside Brisket

A two-and-a-half-year-old barbecue joint in the middle of Austin that’s still unknown is an anomaly. After eating two impressive meals at the B. Cooper Barbecue trailer off East Seventh Street last week, I think it should be known. Between those two meals, I talked to dozens of Austinites, many of them in the barbecue industry. None had visited, and only one had heard of the place. A trio of diners sitting at the other tent-shaded table during my second meal lamented that their “secret” barbecue stop may get busier after I write about it, but they agreed that Blaine Cooper deserves a more brisk business for his hard work and skills.
17 Best Restaurants in Georgetown, TX

Sometimes, you can spend hours and hours trying to find the right restaurant with good food. Especially in a large area such as Georgetown, there are many options, and you won’t simply get enough. Don’t worry; we’re here to give you the 17 best restaurants in Georgetown, TX.
Shelter in place on East Howard Lane lifted, Austin police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says the shelter in place order for the 1500 block of East Howard Lane in North Austin has been lifted. Residents had been asked to avoid the area. According to police, officers were executing warrants at two separate apartments at The Bridge at...
Custodian arrested for allegedly filming people inside Austin restroom

AUSTIN, Texas - A custodian has been arrested for allegedly filming people inside the restroom at the building where he was employed. Francisco Javier Ramos-Lugo, 45, has been charged with state-jail felony invasive visual recording. Officers were dispatched to a building in the 2200 block of N. Lamar Boulevard in...
2 suspects, including teenager, arrested in Austin robbery spree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two suspects in a June robbery spree were arrested, one of them being a teenager, the Austin Police Department said. APD said a 17 year old, who was arrested after an interview with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office on June 19, is charged in connection with four aggravated robberies.
Cap City Comedy Club to hold first show at new Northwest Austin location July 7

Cap City Comedy Club's new location is at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Bldg. B, Unit 100, Austin, in the Domain. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Cap City Comedy Club is set to open July 7 at The Domain, and a show will be held the same night at 8 p.m. The special event with stand-up comedian J.R. De Guzman, winner of Stand-up NBC in 2016 and named "New Face" at Just for Laughs in 2017, will be the first at this location. The club is near the Kendra Scott store. Garage and street parking is free. Tickets are available online or at the box office one hour before the show. June shows were moved off-site because of opening delays. Cap City Comedy Club is located at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Bldg. B, Unit 100, Austin. 512-467-2333. www.capcitycomedy.com.
The 8 Best Places to Live in Austin and Beyond: Hutto

In 2010, the population of Hutto, located about 9 miles east of Round Rock, was just under 15,000. By 2020, that number had nearly doubled—and the growth hasn’t stopped. “We moved here in 2001 and have watched it grow by leaps and bounds,” says Maureen Rooker, real estate broker-owner of RE/Max Vision. Now, what was once rows of cornfields has evolved into its own small city filled with exciting restaurants, shops, and nightlife options. “You get more for your money here than in Austin,” she adds. “More house, more land, different taxes.” One new development creating plenty of buzz is the Hutto Co-op, a 35-acre business, retail, entertainment, and residential destination. Already home to the Hutto City Hall & Library and the third location of Elgin favorite Southside Market, future tenants include Top Notch Hamburgers and Cocina Jalisco Sports Bar & Grill from restaurateur Jaime Fernandez.
Long Island Deli closes in Round Rock amid supply chain, staffing issues

Long Island Deli announced its closing July 5, just a few weeks after its May 24 opening. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Long Island Deli announced its closing July 5, just a few weeks after its May 24 opening. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. www.longislanddelitx.com.
