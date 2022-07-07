RECALL: Cookie packages sold at Target may contain wrong cookies

(NEXSTAR) — Favorite Day’s Lavender Shortbread Cookies, which are sold at Target stores nationwide, are being recalled by owner J&M Foods because some product may contain the wrong cookies — and undisclosed allergens.

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages with UPC code 0-85239-28609-8 and lot code BB 18-Apr-2023. The company says about 1,464 units may contain chocolate chip cookies instead of shortbread cookies. Because of this, potential allergens like soy and eggs are not listed on the packaging.

Target is aware of the issue and has removed the product from stock both in-store and online, J&M Foods says. This particular product is the only Favorite Day item affected.

The company says there haven’t been any allergic reactions reported. If you have any questions, you can call J&M Foods at (800) 264-2278 for a refund.

View more images of the product below.

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.