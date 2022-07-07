ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

RECALL: Cookie packages sold at Target may contain wrong cookies

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5DJZ_0gX66ghu00

(NEXSTAR) — Favorite Day’s Lavender Shortbread Cookies, which are sold at Target stores nationwide, are being recalled by owner J&M Foods because some product may contain the wrong cookies — and undisclosed allergens.

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages with UPC code 0-85239-28609-8 and lot code BB 18-Apr-2023. The company says about 1,464 units may contain chocolate chip cookies instead of shortbread cookies. Because of this, potential allergens like soy and eggs are not listed on the packaging.

Target is aware of the issue and has removed the product from stock both in-store and online, J&M Foods says. This particular product is the only Favorite Day item affected.

The company says there haven’t been any allergic reactions reported. If you have any questions, you can call J&M Foods at (800) 264-2278 for a refund.

View more images of the product below.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Fort Walton Beach parking lot, victim identified

UPDATE: Two 15-year-olds charged in Crestview man’s murder, shot after ‘illegal’ deal FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Crestview man. The body of Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez, 18, was found by police in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Food Drink#J M Foods#Upc
WKRG News 5

Homeowner shoots at men accused of home invasion

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola homeowner will not be charged after firing an AK-47 style rifle at three men accused of home invasion. Officials have identified two of the men who they’re looking for as Antonio Dean Jr. and Da’Torrance Hackworth. The suspects are accused of...
WKRG News 5

2 charged in deadly Pensacola car wreck

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman died in a wreck Thursday night. Two men are in custody and facing charges in the incident, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons made the announcement during a Friday news conference. Simmons said the wreck happened on Massachusetts Avenue and North W […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Auburn Police warn ‘One Pill Can Kill’ after drug raid, arrests

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Three men are facing numerous drug charges after Fentanyl, pressed to make it appear like Xanax, and other drugs were recovered Thursday, July 7, when Auburn Police and SWAT executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Rd. in Auburn. Detectives recovered a quantity of Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, […]
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRG News 5

Homeless man torches patrol car, arrested: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man in Pensacola has been arrested after he was caught on camera setting a police patrol car on fire at the police department, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department. Officers said they received two calls around 8 a.m. Sunday morning about a car being on fire outside of […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fast storm causes isolated damage in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Last night’s moving storm in Mobile brought down tree limbs and damaged at least one car. The storm rolled through on July 9, causing a roadblock in the area. The limbs of the tree fell on Jackson Road near Dauphin Island Parkway. One large rotting limb blocked the roadway. Another big […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Stapleton woman killed in Baldwin Co. crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed a Stapleton woman early Thursday morning. Amanda J. Castillo, 41, was killed while driving along U.S. Highway 90 in Baldwin County. Castillo’s sedan was struck head-on by a pickup truck. Castillo was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA.
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy