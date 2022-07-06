ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Royal Caribbean Probably Doesn't Want to be on This List

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqtIP_0gX65Wrj00

BofA identifies companies where a key measure poses a risk to profits.

Wages are on the rise, with average hourly earnings jumping 5.2% in the 12 months through May.

Employee compensation, of course, is a major part of corporate costs. And rising costs can depress a company’s earnings. You might want to think twice about buying the stock of a company whose wage costs are cutting into profit.

“Wage inflation is a big risk to earnings, especially for labor-intensive businesses,” Bank of America strategists wrote in a commentary. They ranked S&P 500 companies by how labor intensive they are, measured by number of employees per $1 million of sales.

Here are the top 10. The statistic next to the name of the company is its number of employees per $1 million of sales.

1. Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, the cruise company: 55.3.

2. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, the cruise company: 53.5

3. Robert Half (RHI) - Get Robert Half International Inc. Report, a recruiting firm: 27.9.

4. Hilton Worldwide (HLT) - Get Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Report, the hotel company: 24.5.

5. Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) - Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Report, a technology consulting company: 17.9.

6. Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Darden Restaurants Inc. Report, a restaurant owner, including Olive Garden: 16.9.

7. EPAM Systems (EPAM) - Get EPAM Systems Inc. Report, a software engineering company: 15.7.

Scroll to Continue

8. Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report, the café chain: 12.6.

9. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Report, the fast-casual restaurant chain: 12.5.

10. Carnival (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, the cruise company: 11.4.

Morningstar’s Take on Royal Caribbean

Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz assigns the company no moat and puts fair value for the stock at $80. It recently traded at $34.

“As travel constraints and hesitancy surrounding covid-19 continue to recede, consumer behavior about travel and social distancing have returned to normal for Royal Caribbean, paving a path to positive profits for the business,” Katz wrote in a commentary.

“With virus restrictions largely in the rearview mirror, Royal should see modest pricing gains as it digests bookings paid for with future cruise credits and takes new reservations,” Katz added.

“On the cost side, some health protocols and cruise resumption costs could inflate near-term spending, which could temper profitability until 2023.”

Morningstar’s Take on Robert Half

Morningstar analyst Joshua Aguilar gives the company a narrow moat and puts fair value for the stock at $88. It recently traded at $78.

“Robert Half will remain as one of the leading global staffing firms in a highly fragmented industry,” he wrote in a commentary. “The company places skilled professionals in accounting, finance, and information technology.”

Further, “we think its hold on small to mid-size businesses will persist, given its ability to fill open roles quickly, and the willingness of these businesses to sign exclusive contracts,” Aguilar said.

“We believe this will yield greater profitability for Robert Half, despite operating in a highly cyclical industry.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Will Royal Caribbean Ban a Popular Bad Habit, Add Unpopular Fee?

Cruise lines face a lot of challenges that traditional hotels don't deal with. A cruise ship is an enclosed space that's moving. This means that passengers impact each other more than they might in a traditional hotel, and the cruise line has to make decisions that some passengers may not like because they support the bottom line.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

CDC Has Big News for Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Cruise Industry

While covid has not gone away (and may never go away), vaccines, treatments, and other measures have slowly disappeared. Quarantines and lockdowns ended. Then the U.S. slowly dropped mask requirements everywhere except when traveling via airplane, bus, and train. And eventually even those rules were recently dropped. Now only international...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Adds a Big Edge Over Carnival

Sending a email while on a cruise can be a challenge and streaming video or texting photos is sometimes simply impossible. That's because cruise ship internet has pretty major limitations. To put it bluntly, cruise internet is slow. Passengers pay around $20 per day for access on one device (which...
ELON MUSK
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Change Customers Will Love

When you take a cruise, the cruise line -- whether Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, or another -- wants to lock you in as a repeat customer. And to keep you coming back, every major cruise line has a loyalty program.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Corporation#Carnival Corporation#Royal Caribbean Probably#Bofa#Bank Of America#Darden Restaurants Inc
cruisehive.com

How Much Do Cruise Ship Workers Make?

Ever wonder how much cruise ship workers make? If you are considering a career in this field, you may find the statistics alluring. What draws most people to this profession is a desire to see the world, travel to exotic destinations, and deepen their love of the sea. While it...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
mansionglobal.com

The Buyer of Florida’s Most Expensive Home, a $173 Million Mansion, Has Been Revealed as Oracle’s Larry Ellison

Tech titan Larry Ellison was the buyer of the most expensive property ever sold in Florida, a 62,200-square-foot megamansion purchased for $173 million, according to public records released Thursday. Mr. Ellison, 77, the co-founder of software company Oracle, bought the 16-acre property on a barrier island in Manalapan, just south...
FLORIDA STATE
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

Update #3: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

In recent weeks, plans to close more chain locations throughout the current calendar year have been announced and reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Bloomberg.com, Obsev.com, BusinessInsider.com, and RD.com.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
86K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy