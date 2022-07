Despite many economic experts’ worst fears early in the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local government budgets have proven resilient over the last two years. With much of the economy shut down or hobbled as a result of the pandemic, forecasters initially worried that states and localities would collect substantially lower amounts of sales and income tax and face major budget shortfalls as a result. But behind falling unemployment, rising wages and strong consumer spending, income and sales taxes have produced stronger-than-expected revenues since the initial shock of the pandemic.

INDIANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO