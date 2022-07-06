ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Who's Renting Out Their Home For $175 An Hour?

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38u7U2_0gX64d8900

A pretty home can be a lucrative business opportunity.

Both long-term and short-term rental prices continue to spike in many cities across the country and lead a lot of people to try to get some supplemental income through the real estate market.

While Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Inc. Report's appearance on the scene in 2014 made it very easy to rent one's home for a few days or weeks, the latest trend is to rent it without even having to leave for the night.

Before you get too worried about the state of the current rental market, this kind of thing is more often done by companies than individuals. As Realtor.com first reported, brands like L’Oreal OR and Hallmark have been using sites like Home Studio List and Peerspace to rent out a property for a few hours.

The purpose? Everything from photo sessions to events and team meetings. Newcomers like Splacer, Giggster and Avvay have also been springing onto the scene as demand grows.

What Kind Of House Do I Need To Do This?

"Our hottest markets right now are Tampa, Minneapolis, Denver and New Jersey,” Home Studio List founder Hannah Pobar told Realtor.com. "Our average rental is slightly over $800, and our top hosts make about $60,000 per year."

As with anything real estate-related, some homes will get booked much faster than others — while proximity to a major city goes back to a very old adage about location, space and appearance are also particularly important for this type of rental.

Artsy décor that keeps up with the latest in interior design trends will catch the eyes of those looking for photo spaces while spacious patios, backyards and living rooms are well-suited for various company events.

As with companies like Airbnb and VRBO, owners put up listings of their home and, after getting approved as hosts, get displayed on a database of available rentals in a given date and time range for people to search for.

"Photos are a key component of a strong listing, and the first thing guests see when searching for a space," says Peerspace's Molly Burke. "Taking well-lit, high-resolution photos of your space is a great place to start, and don’t forget to place them in order with the most relevant shots first."

Can I Really Make $175 An Hour Doing This?

If you look on the Peerspace site, you'll find categories such as "video shoot," "party" and "workshop."

A search for locations in New York turned up everything from a Chelsea "private therapy space" for $30 an hour to an Upper East Side penthouse for $1,200 an hour and a 10-hour minimum.

For those renting an entire home, $150 an hour or so is currently the standard. Price will also go up when it's for a short period and be discounted for longer rentals.

"We recommend a rental price between $125 to $175 per hour and find that price point does best with our photographers and community," Pobar said.

As with short-term rentals, what seems like a high-price can later be offset with things like cleaning costs and the time spent arranging bookings.

But for those who own their homes, this is one more way to make some extra money off an investment.

There is at least one caveat, however. Renters in major cities will often find that their tenant agreement has a clause explicitly preventing them for using the property for business purposes.

Comments / 2

Related
TheStreet

Selling Your House Now Could Leave You Homeless

Real estate experts eyeing a new bear market and record high inflation are finding themselves changing their advice on how and when to buy a home. Facing record inflation at 8.6%, American regulators have also ratcheted up interest rates, causing many previous would-be buyers to stay on the sidelines of an already overheated real estate market.
HOMELESS
ConsumerAffairs

Renting is cheaper than buying in most housing markets right now

With mortgage rates hovering around 3% throughout the pandemic, the cost of a mortgage was less than the comparable rent in many markets. That was one reason for the sustained increase in home sales. But now the script is flipped. A recent report from Zillow shows that the monthly mortgage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Burke
TheStreet

A Bit of Housing Cheer: Rent Increases Moderate in June

Residential-rental prices have soared during the pandemic. Median rent in the top 50 metropolitan markets hit a record $1,849 in May, up 15.5% from a year earlier, according to Realtor.com, a real estate services firm. It was the 15th straight month of record rent. But things may be starting to...
HOUSE RENT
Money

10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling in 15 Days or Less

The housing market may finally be starting to cool, but homes are still selling faster than they did at this time last year. Homes were on the market for a median of 31 days in May, according to data from Realtor.com. That’s four days faster compared to the same period in 2021, though it's significantly slower than the 21 days homes spent on the market at the beginning of the year.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Rent#Interior Design#Business Opportunity#Get Airbnb Inc#Realtor Com#L Oreal#Home Studio List
mansionglobal.com

The Buyer of Florida’s Most Expensive Home, a $173 Million Mansion, Has Been Revealed as Oracle’s Larry Ellison

Tech titan Larry Ellison was the buyer of the most expensive property ever sold in Florida, a 62,200-square-foot megamansion purchased for $173 million, according to public records released Thursday. Mr. Ellison, 77, the co-founder of software company Oracle, bought the 16-acre property on a barrier island in Manalapan, just south...
FLORIDA STATE
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
shefinds

There’s A Shortage Of One Essential Item Across Stores–But Costco Has Them!

There have been a number of shortages on essential products across the country over the past few years. Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was toilet paper; a few months ago, it was baby formula; now, a tampon shortage is upon us. Luckily, though, Costco has pulled through with their bulk items just when we needed them most. It turns out this beloved warehouse store is stocked with this feminine hygiene product, and women are rejoicing at the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
86K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy