Edmond, OK

Power outages affecting customers in Edmond

By Kevin Severin
okcfox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMOND (KOKH) - UPDATE: Crews report power has been restored to...

okcfox.com

KOCO

OG&E crews work to restore power across Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gas & Electric crews are still working to restore power across Oklahoma City. It has been nearly 24 hours since storms stretched across Oklahoma. On Saturday night, about 3,800 customers are still without power, mostly in the OKC metro. OG&E is working to restore power...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Edmond man upset after months of power outages

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — An Edmond man hopes OG&E power pole fixes stop outage problem he and his neighbors have dealt with for months. An Edmond man said Friday that he’s been dealing with consistent power outages for months and said some of them are by no means just power flickers. He said he didn’t appear to be getting any answers to the problem, until now.
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

City Of Edmond Says Power Restored To All Residents

All Edmond residents have had their electricity restored, city officials said. As of 7:53 p.m., Edmond Electric said the 1,162 customers who were without electricity earlier in the hour have had their power restored. Edmond Electric reported more than 3,000 residents (3,454) lost their electricity around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

High Winds, Rain Cause Damage In Southeast OKC

While some parts of Oklahoma City saw rain and hail Friday, other areas suffered high wind damage. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene Friday of a southeast OKC neighborhood that saw serious damage. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne described the southeast OKC event as a microburst, which...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family business sees support from community after Facebook post

YUKON, Okla. — After a Facebook post about tough times, an Oklahoma family business sees an incredible show of support from the community. Just Baked, a bakery and deli on Mustang Road off Interstate 40, posted on Facebook on Friday morning, telling people that the tough times might require them to close. They pleaded for customers to save them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Gas prices dropping across Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some much needed relief – appreciated by some, even if small – as gas prices have dipped ever so slightly in Oklahoma. According to AAA Oklahoma, the average price per gallon in the state has lowered about .6-cents a gallon over the past week. That’s also down from the peak of $4.66 on June 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Western Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Oklahoma City, or 4 miles southwest of Yukon, and is nearly stationary. Another storm was rapidly developing over central Oklahoma City. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, southern Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, El Reno, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Tuttle, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Nicoma Park, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park and Lake Aluma. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Looking 4Ward, another rare cold front on the way!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After rain and storms with a Friday cold front, we will try to briefly warm up a bit more through the weekend. Saturday night, look for calm and quiet conditions with lows around 70. Sunday and Monday will be warmer with mid to upper 90s Sunday, and low 100s Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

El Reno Man Dies At Major County Oilfield

An El Reno man has been identified after he was found dead Thursday at a Major County oilfield. Medical personnel said they found Jerry Pollard just before 9 a.m. at a swab rig location approximately six miles outside of Fairview. Authorities said Pollard, an employee of Orco Service, LLC, died...
EL RENO, OK
KFOR

OKC vets, shelters seeing rise in deadly virus in cats

Vet clinics and animal shelters in the Oklahoma City metro has seen an overwhelming number of cases of a deadly virus in area cats. It’s called Feline Panleukopenia. Several vet hospitals have diagnosed a large number of cases, more than it has seen in years. Pet owners have concerns about how to protect their furry family members, like Alura Berg who had two cats die from the virus.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

City of Guthrie Awarded a $300,000 2022 RTP (Recreation Trails Program) Grant

Your Recreational Trails Program grant application has been tentatively approved for funding in. the amount of $300,000.00. Before this application can be forwarded to the Federal Highway. Administration (FHWA) for final approval and funding, we will need the following information. and a pre-award inspection will need to be done at...
GUTHRIE, OK

