Power outages affecting customers in Edmond

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Western Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Oklahoma City, or 4 miles southwest of Yukon, and is nearly stationary. Another storm was rapidly developing over central Oklahoma City. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, southern Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, El Reno, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Tuttle, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Nicoma Park, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park and Lake Aluma. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

CANADIAN COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO