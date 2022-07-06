Howard Hughes Medical Institute Commits $1.5 Billion to Advance Diversity in Academic Science

A low-dose imaging technique which uses recognition rather than recording of a full high-resolution image is proposed. A structural hypothesis is verified by probing the object with only a few particles (photons, electrons). Each scattered particle is detected in the far field and its position on the detector is analysed by applying Bayesian statistics. Already a few detected particles are sufficient to confirm a structural hypothesis at a probability exceeding 95%. As an example, the method is demonstrated as an application in optical character recognition, where a hand-written number is recognized from a set of different written numbers. In other provided examples, the structural hypothesis of a single macromolecule is recognized from a diffraction pattern acquired at an extremely low radiation dose, less than one X-ray photon or electron per Ã…2, thus leaving the macromolecule practically without any radiation damage. The proposed principle of low-dose recognition can be utilized in various applications, ranging from optical character recognition and optical security elements to recognizing a certain protein or its conformation.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO