Science

Howard Hughes Medical Institute Commits $1.5 Billion to Advance Diversity in Academic Science

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 2 days ago
In May, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) in Maryland announced plans to commit $1.5 billion to a 20-year program aimed at creating a more diverse workforce in the field of academic science. As part of the DEI initiative, the Freeman Hrabowski Scholars Program aims to hire and support...

Silicon Valley Bank Names Tosh Ernest Head of Access to Innovation, Its Signature Initiative To Advance Women, Black, and Latinos

SVB, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, has announced the appointment of Tosh Ernest as its head of Access to Innovation. According to Yahoo Finance, the initiative focuses on advancing “women, Black and Latino individuals” to positions of influence in the finance industry. Ernest will work to expand the SVB Access to Innovation program and broaden opportunities for SVB and its core businesses, Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
ECONOMY
HBCU Tokens Provide a New Innovative Way For Alumni, Corporations, And More To Invest In HBCU Schools

Two people have developed a form of cryptocurrency specially designed to help HBCU schools and students continue to thrive and support the education of Black America. HBCU Tokens is one of the first public-private investments and divestments in HBCU schools and the first cryptocurrency dedicated to benefitting HBCUs across the country. What’s even better is the supporter can decide on what level of investment individuals or corporations give, and it also provides the supporter the comfort of having their funds going to help HBCUs, elevate young Black and brown students, ensure a greater workforce, and elevate society.
COLLEGES
