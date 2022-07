Helen Ruth Corder, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Tuesday, July 5th in Hickory, NC. She was born July 4, 1932, in McWhorter, WV to the late Nathan Goff McWhorter and Dora Ellen Ramsburg McWhorter. She was the youngest of four children. She was preceded in death by her...

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO