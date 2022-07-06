ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson Reunites With ‘Good Times’ Costar Kim Fields 43 Years After Show Ended

By Sarah Jones
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Bei/Shutterstock

Janet Jackson, 56, reunited with her Good Times co-star Kim Fields, 53. Although it’s been 43 years since the show was on the air, the twosome appeared as though no time had passed at all. The Grammy Award-winner took to Instagram on July 6 and shared a sweet moment between herself and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

The short clip posted to Janet’s social media showed the twosome greeting each other with a huge hug. They wrapped one another in their arms and held on for a few moments before catching up. “So good to see u @kimfieldsofficial! LUV u,” the “Escapade” singer captioned the video alongside several kissing emojis.

“It’s so good to see you, how’s your mother?” Janet asked her former cast member of the popular show which aired for six seasons and ran from 1974 to 1979. “It’s so great to see you, too,” Kim replied before sharing an update on her mother, Laverne “Chip” Fields, who is best known for portraying Lynetta Gordon, the abusive birth mother of Janet’s character (Penny Gordon Woods) in the 1970s sitcom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFGRB_0gX5t3Lv00
Janet Jackson and Kim Fields starred on ‘Good Times’ 43 years ago. (Bei/Shutterstock)

“[My mom] is wonderful, she sends her love,” Kim relayed to Janet. The legendary pop star looked beautiful as usual with her raven locks swept up in a chic, high ponytail. She wore a monochrome black ensemble adorned with white striped throughout. Janet polished off her low-key look with a scarf tied around her neck and a simple white top.

Kim showed off a stylish mohawk hairdo while stepping out in a chocolate brown and cream animal print top. She showcased her toned legs in a white mini skirt and strappy white heels. Both women looked ageless as they happily posed for several snapshots.

Fans swarmed to the comments section to gush over the famous twosome. “Tootie” and “Penny!” So gorgeous!” one fan replied, calling Kim by the character she played in Facts of Life. “This makes my heart so happy!” another follower commented. “Too cute!! Both of you are childhood legends,” one fan responded.

Sherri Rucker
2d ago

Do ur research Kim Fields was in good times she was 1of the school bus 🚌 kids

Sherri Rucker
2d ago

well I think that was nice reuniting they played together when they were little,that was a blessin🙏 💯👭

