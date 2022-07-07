ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Man Wanted for Allegedly Killing an Innocent Bystander at a Bar in Philadelphia Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ

By Chris Coleman
 3 days ago
Authorities say a man who was wanted for fatally shooting an innocent bystander at a bar in Philadelphia on June 28th was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a casino in Atlantic City. WTXF-TV reports U.S. Marshals arrested Anthony Nelson at Harrah's in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Jailene...

Comments / 5

Robert Sklodowski
1d ago

Why isn't this considered a HATE CRIME. He obviously targeted a white girl. Oh wait Democrats are still in charge. Justice won't happen till Republicans are running the government. I presume the prosecutor will drop all charges cause he is a repressed human that has been kept down by THE MAN. And I'm sure he was a legal gun owner with proper training. Heck Im sure he will be getting a pat on the back and a government check to pay for the interruption to his gambling and drinking.

