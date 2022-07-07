Man Wanted for Allegedly Killing an Innocent Bystander at a Bar in Philadelphia Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ

A man was shot dead in his car by a raging driver who thought the victim was driving too slowly, police said. King Hua, 54, was shot while stopped at a red light in Springfield Township near Philadelphia at around 8.40 a.m. on Wednesday. “A man lost his life today over traveling in his car too slow in rush-hour traffic,” Springfield Township Police Chief Joseph Daly told reporters at a news conference. “It’s just not acceptable.” Witnesses described seeing a dark SUV use the shoulder to pull ahead of Hua’s car before a male passenger got out of the vehicle and fired two rounds into Hua’s windshield and fled the scene, Daly added. Hua’s wife was also in the car at the time of the murder. Around 10 miles away on Tuesday night, a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in a Philly bar over an argument about whose turn it was to use a pool table.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO