It’s considered one of the most treasured ‘made in San Jose’ specialties. The world-famous Orange Sauce sold at La Victoria Taqueria is the stuff of legend. The creamy condiment that customers can’t seem to get enough of continues to grow in popularity year after year. It was created just a few months after the first La Victoria location opened its first location in 1998 on San Carlos Street near San Jose State. Now, four more San Jose locations are selling Orange Sauce, as well as one location in Hayward. Customers love coating their tacos, burritos, and quesadillas with it, or buy their own bottles of it to use on anything they want.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO