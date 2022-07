Sara Rubin here, hoping to get caught up on sleep tonight after the sonic booms of Monday night, July Fourth, kept me awake well into the night. Illegal fireworks have become something of an expectation, particularly in Salinas, Seaside (where I live) and parts of North County. A few of us gathered on my back patio around 8:30pm to watch the Seaside show—hundreds of aerial fireworks, seeming to compete with each other for height, for style, for sound effects, went off in every direction we could see.

