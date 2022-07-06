Upshur County to host triathlon

TENNERTON — Multiple camp attendees and athletes recognized at the Upshur County Board of Education meeting that was held on Wednesday, July 6. Several Buckhannon-Upshur High School students participated in ART2620l’s week-long Young Storytellers Camp. The camp, held is late June, focused on the traditional Appalachian art of storytelling. Instructors at the camp included Doug Van Gundy, Jason A. Young and Jamie Froemel. Upshur County Schools also helped to sponsor the camp and were proud of students taking the opportunity to engage in the exciting experience. Participants Lila Wright, Ella McNeish, Haley Butcher, Evan Linger, Jessie Sanberg, Lyryk Jefferson, Autumn Carpenter, Harlee Gillum, Addison Tenney and Avery (Tyler) Brown were awarded Upshur Stars.

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO