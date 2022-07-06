ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

Upshur County to host triathlon

By Jul 6, 2022
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTENNERTON — The Record Delta recently sat down with the Upshur County Parks and Recreation Coordinator Jeremiah McCourt and Upshur County Schools Director of Wellness and Conditioning Eric Jett. On June 30, the pair discussed big plans for the upcoming triathlon, which is set to take place in August of...

Camp attendees, athletes recognized at BOE meeting

TENNERTON — Multiple camp attendees and athletes recognized at the Upshur County Board of Education meeting that was held on Wednesday, July 6. Several Buckhannon-Upshur High School students participated in ART2620l’s week-long Young Storytellers Camp. The camp, held is late June, focused on the traditional Appalachian art of storytelling. Instructors at the camp included Doug Van Gundy, Jason A. Young and Jamie Froemel. Upshur County Schools also helped to sponsor the camp and were proud of students taking the opportunity to engage in the exciting experience. Participants Lila Wright, Ella McNeish, Haley Butcher, Evan Linger, Jessie Sanberg, Lyryk Jefferson, Autumn Carpenter, Harlee Gillum, Addison Tenney and Avery (Tyler) Brown were awarded Upshur Stars.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
BOE, City agree on structure razing of Victoria St. property

TENNERTON — A document was presented at the Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, July 6 regarding a letter of agreement between the City of Buckhannon and Upshur County Board of Education for the structure razing of 9 East Victoria Street. The letter was presented by the Upshur County...
BUCKHANNON, WV
$580K in funding announced for Preston Memorial Hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston Memorial Hospital will receive $580,000 in funding through a Health Resources and Services Administration Community Funded Project Award. The funding, announced by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending request from both senators. Senator Capito is...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
UCPH accepting donations for backpack distribution

BUCKHANNON — The Parish House Annual Backpacks and School Supply distribution is quickly approaching! They will pack/fill the backpacks during the first week of August. They will distribute the second week of August - the distribution schedule is:. • Monday, August 8 at Parish House from 2 to 7...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Local creates coloring books for dementia patients

BUCKHANNON — Shanda Hoover, a Buckhannon native and owner of local business Mountain Mama Market and Artistry, recently collaborated with others to create a coloring book for patients with dementia. Hoover was born and raised right here in Buckhannon. She has two children, Nathan and Catie, with her husband...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
ELKINS, WV
Local waitress surprised with generous tips

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local waitress got a generous tip from a customer that relieved some stress off her back. Jacqueline Rhodes is a waitress at the Applebee’s in White Hall. A normal day of work for her turned into a blessing when a couple came in and...
WHITE HALL, WV
SJMH prepares for Stroke Center Accreditation

WESTON — Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital has announced that the hospital is preparing for a survey to receive designation as a Stroke Center with the nationally-recognized Acute Stroke Ready program. “The Acute Stroke Ready Program is very important to Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, as it...
WESTON, WV
WATCH: Bear spotted in Anmoore Friday morning

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport woman spotted a black bear in Anmoore Friday morning. Hannah Seybert was headed south on Emily Drive when she saw a bear on the hill near the intersection of Route 58 and the I-79 on-ramp. She posted the video on Facebook. There are plenty of stores and restaurants in […]
ANMOORE, WV
Clarksburg And Lewisburg Airports May Have New Carrier

Airports in Clarksburg and Lewisburg may have found a replacement carrier in anticipation of SkyWest Airlines’ departure. The budget airline asked to end service in March. The directors for North Central Regional Airport in Clarksburg and Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg have identified Contour Airlines as their preferred carrier moving forward.
CLARKSBURG, WV
New BOE members take Oath of Office

TENNERTON — Three new Upshur County Board of Education members, Roy Wager, Sherry Dean, and Jan Craig, took their Oath of Office during the swearing in ceremony at the board of education (BOE) meeting on Wednesday, July 6. In the Primary Election, Roy Wager received 1,804 votes; Sherry Dean received 1,776 votes; and Jan Craig received 1,188.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Morgantown store announces ‘Inflation Buster’ sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With seemingly unrelenting 40-year record high inflation, some businesses are trying a new approach to attract customers, including one in Morgantown. Not long after news of a Savannah, Georgia-area gas station lowering its gas prices to below $2 a gallon over the Independence Day weekend...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Demo begins at Bridgeport Fire Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Demolition on the Bridgeport Fire Department’s building downtown has begun as of Wednesday morning. The department is tearing down its current building to make way for a new building to be constructed. The project has been more than four years in the making. A $3.5 million contract was awarded to Fairchance Construction […]
Lewis County woman found safe after Silver Alert

UPDATE: 7/5/2022, 4:33 p.m. WESTON, W.Va. – Carolyn Skinner, 80, has been found and is safe following after a Silver Alert was issued to find her. Skinner was found at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. ORIGINAL: 7/5/2022, 4:10 p.m. WESTON, W.Va. – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Lewis County. According […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Sonia’s “Once Upon a Dream” on display at M.I.B Gallery

BUCKHANNON — The M.I.B Gallery within the Colonial Arts Center currently has artwork by Fierce Sonia on display. A mixed media artist from White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Sonia’s artistry is feminine yet strong and has aspects of religion, fairy tales, superheroes, pop culture, mythology and advertisement. Sonia told...
BUCKHANNON, WV

