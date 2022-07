We’re capping off the shortened workweek with warm and humid weather. Highs topped out in the middle-80s for many on Friday, and there was plenty of sun to go around. On Friday evening, we can’t rule out a stray shower sneaking into far eastern Nebraska. These showers will be the exception to the rule, as almost everyone will remain mostly clear and dry on Friday evening.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO