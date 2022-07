Of Nebraska’s eight original counties, as shown in this 1854 map, none is more confusing than Pierce, which had its name changed to Ottoe (sic) the following year. None of the original eight, created by Acting Governor Cuming, retained their boundaries and eight of the 16 “new counties” subsequently designated completely disappeared while the first territorial census on Nov. 20, 1854, combined Forney and Pierce counties.

