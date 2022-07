ATLANTA — Following the announcement of Georgia’s massive budgetary surplus and second round of COVID relief money, Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams introduced a new proposal to help Georgians struggling with rising costs through new tax rebates. Abrams also called on Gov. Brian Kemp to immediately investigate whether COVID relief funds can be used to send stimulus checks to Georgians struggling with inflation and urged Kemp to work with the Biden administration to do so.

