With spring moisture and recent rains, wildflowers are in full bloom on Yampa Valley’s trails, roadsides, lakeshores and meadows at about 8,500 feet elevation. “We haven’t seen a bloom like this in a long time. We went into this season with a good amount of moisture,” said Mary O’Brien, a naturalist and herbalist. “I think this year we are going to get a lot of fruit. The bears will be happy.”

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO