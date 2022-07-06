ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

History of Hypothyroidism Linked to Increased Dementia Risk in ≥65s

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
thecutoffnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, July 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A history of hypothyroidism is associated with an increased risk for dementia among individuals aged 65 years or older, according to a study published online July 6 in Neurology. Daniel R. Wieland, from the University of Arizona in Tucson, and colleagues used...

www.thecutoffnews.com

