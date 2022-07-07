Glenna J. (Pennington) Hale

An accident is said to have occurred on KY-321 near the Family Dollar in Auxier on Thursday. The accident is said to have resulted in injuries that were only minor. Both lanes of traffic were closed while crews worked to clear the scene of the accident. No further information has...
A man out of Knott County is expected to enter into a guilty plea in a federal drug and gun case when he goes to court next week. 62-year-old Tommy Short, of Emmalena, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute meth, multiple counts of distributing meth, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has also been accused of using the alias “Bob Slade” when selling weapons and meth over Facebook.
