Glenna J. (Pennington) Hale

A man out of Knott County is expected to enter into a guilty plea in a federal drug and gun case when he goes to court next week. 62-year-old Tommy Short, of Emmalena, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute meth, multiple counts of distributing meth, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has also been accused of using the alias “Bob Slade” when selling weapons and meth over Facebook.

KNOTT COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO