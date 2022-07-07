ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

South American women's soccer improving but some way to go

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Women's Copa America soccer tournament starts Friday in Colombia at a time when the sport is clearly evolving in South America but at significantly different speeds and opportunities for players.

Ten teams are split into two groups with two countries advancing from each group to the knockout stage. The final is on July 30 at Stadium Alfonso Lopez in the Colombian city of Bucaramanga.

Defending champion Brazil has developed its women’s soccer organization on its own. Elsewhere, most players in the region have struggled to get professional contracts and, even when they do, there remains a huge gap compared to the money paid to men's teams and their players.

Four years ago at the Women's Copa America in Chile , veteran goalkeeper Vanina Correa organized a protest with other players on the Argentina national team. As they gathered for a pre-match photo, they struck a pose with their hands cupped behind their right ears, a sign of protest and showing they wanted to be heard by Argentina’s soccer federation.

“Many things have changed, they have listened to us,” Correa said after training with Argentina at the Ezeiza complex, outside Buenos Aires , where soccer superstar Lionel Messi has also trained when on national duty.

At the tournament in Colombia, Argentina hopes to secure one of the three direct spots available for the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

A lot has changed in the game. Younger women footballers in Argentina have secured a minimum level of pay. Players like the 38-year-old Correa faced a much more hostile and sexist environment most of their careers, with women often criticized simply for wanting to play soccer. Clubs had no locker rooms or kits for the teams. Signing a contract was only a dream.

“We always believe we can add many other things, but we get our objectives and then ask for something extra,” Correa said.

The South American soccer confederation (CONMEBOL) said the winner of the tournament, which was played for the first time in 1991, will earn a record $1.5 million. From this edition onward, the tournament will be played once every two years.

“Women’s soccer has a short trajectory in South America, only 31 years, we are working to speed our processes up,” said Fabimar Franchi, who manages the development division for women’s soccer at CONMEBOL. “It will be a historic Copa America, a different one, and you will see on and off the pitch. Preparations, the show, the organization. Women’s soccer continues to grow.”

This year, Argentina started a system of licenses for women’s soccer clubs which requires them to have two women on their coaching staff, pay for players’ health insurance, provide training grounds and social media profiles, along with a protocol for dealing with situations of violence and discrimination.

The 2018 runner-up Chile, whose captain Christiane Endler recently won the Women’s Champions League with Lyon, started its professional league this year.

“There is very good work at the national team level, but we still need more in the local tournaments, not enough has been done,” Endler said. “The professionalization of women’s soccer is a great step, no doubt, but it is important that clubs work more.”

Chile’s rules require clubs to give contracts to half of their players in the first year, then 75% in the second, and 100% in the third.

In Colombia, women’s soccer is also professional but the season is short and players have no income for months. But fans are clearly interested, with around 40,000 watching the latest Colombian championship between Deportivo Cali and América Cali.

CONMEBOL has organized youth division tournaments for women since 2018. Men's clubs wanting to take part in the prestigious Copa Libertadores must have two categories of women’s teams — senior and youth.

“Some of these players at age 17 and 18 are already professional. These girls who have had new opportunities will be at the Women's Copa America,” Franchi said.

Brazil has led the region in women’s soccer developments, even more so since its own soccer body required in 2019 that every club in the men’s Brazilian championship must also have a women’s team.

Corinthians and Ferroviaria's teams have won continental and national championships in recent years — with occasional crowds of more than 40,000 fans. Other big clubs like Palmeiras and Flamengo have also invested in women’s soccer.

Brazil’s soccer confederation paid Corinthians women’s team $54,000 for winning its third consecutive Brazilian title in 2021 — less than 1% of the amount received by Atlético Mineiro, the men’s champion. Brazilian media reports earlier this year said the monthly payroll of Corinthians’ women’s team is around $73,000, while the men’s team tops $2.7 million.

Brazilian soccer bodies have said most of the country’s professional women footballers are paid about $920 a month, similar to five years ago, though some benefits have improved and there is growing interest from fans.

All this is still far from women’s soccer powerhouses like United States and Spain, but many South American women footballers say progress is possible.

“Sponsors, the media, people have to get interested in going to the stadium to watch women’s soccer,” said Argentina defender Aldana Cometti. “When this happens, everyone will grow.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Rangers targeting Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Malik Tillman as Giovanni van Bronckhorst steps up the recruitment drive for the Europa League runners-up

Rangers have targeted Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielder Malik Tillman as manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst steps up his summer recruitment drive. The 20-year-old has made four appearances for the German giants in the past year but he is understood to be open to the prospect of getting more game time in the Scottish Premiership.
SOCCER
The Independent

Ellen White ‘loving every minute’ of the action with England

Ellen White says her recent goalscoring rate is not worrying her, stressing she is “loving every minute” of playing for England at the moment.White, the Lionesses’ record scorer with 50 goals who netted six at the 2019 World Cup, has registered two in seven appearances for her country so far this year, with the most recent coming in a 10-0 win over North Macedonia in April.The 33-year-old Manchester City striker also ended up with only four Women’s Super League goals to her name for 2021-22.Hosts England’s 1-0 win over Austria in their Euros opener at Old Trafford on Wednesday saw...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'She lives in Moscow, her parents live in Moscow….she's Russian!': Fury as tennis fans mock Wimbledon's ban on Russian players competing in this year's event after Moscow-born Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title on Centre Court

Tennis fans have taken to social media to mock Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year's event after Moscow-born Elena Rybakina won the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday. The 23-year-old - who now represents Kazakhstan - came from behind to beat Tunisia's world No. 2...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Soccer#Copa America#World Soccer#South American#Colombian#The Women S World Cup
The Independent

Erling Haaland not feeling the pressure of his big-money move to Manchester City

New Manchester City striker Erling Haaland insists he does not feel any pressure joining the Premier League champions.The Norway international, one of the hottest young prospects in Europe, left Borussia Dortmund for City – the club his father Alf Inge previously played for – in a deal worth £51million.But despite the expectation the forward, who turns 22 next week, intends to enjoy himself.Asked how he would approach the challenge he said: “Like I have been doing my whole career, try to enjoy every single minute, every moment, try not to think too much.“Overthinking is not a good thing for every...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Activist removed from Wimbledon for Peng Shuai protest

An activist who shouted “Where is Peng Shuai?” and held up a sign with the same message was removed from Centre Court during the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday.Drew Pavlou, an activist who made a similar protest at the Australian Open this year, said he shouted the message during a stoppage in play and was then forcefully removed from the stadium.“I didn’t want to disrupt the actual match itself so I waited to make sure there was a break in the play and then I just basically held up a sign saying ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’” Pavlou told The...
TENNIS
The Independent

Marissa Callaghan: Northern Ireland will play for injured forward Simone Magill

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan insisted her side will play their upcoming Euro 2022 match against Austria for injured striker Simone Magill.Magill sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Northern Ireland’s opening game, a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Norway in Group A.Callaghan believes her team-mate’s injury will serve as an added incentive to the rest of the side as they look to bounce back with a positive result against Austria on Monday.“The girls have been heartbroken for Simone,” the skipper said.“She’s a really important player for us and, not only that, she’s a close friend.“We always speak about...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 result LIVE: Bob Jungels wins Stage 9 after remarkable solo ride with Tadej Pogacar fifth

Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels completed a fantastic 60km solo ride to claim victory in the ninth stage of the Tour de France. On a mountainous ride from Aigle in Switzerland to Chatel les Portes du Solieil in France, Jungels held his place in the breakaway for most of the 193km trek before deciding to make a run for the finish.The 29-year-old took advantage of the descent down Col del la Croix and pushed further ahead in the next valley to give himself enough time to tackle the final two climbs unopposed. With a lead of over two minutes he held...
CYCLING
The Independent

Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns

Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new United Nations-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction.The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services - or IPBES - report said Friday that unless humankind improves the sustainable use of nature, the Earth is on its way to losing 12% of its wild tree species, over a thousand wild mammal species and almost 450 species of sharks and rays, among other irreparable harm. Humans use about 50,000 wild...
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

737K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy