Nets reportedly want 'blue-chip' player as part of any Durant trade package

It's been nearly a week since Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, and so far it appears that talks have yet to really heat up.

Is it because of the asking price?

While the Nets are unlikely to publicly confirm what they are seeking in return for the 12-time All-Star, a new report indicates that they have "privately maintained" that they want a "blue-chip" player as part of any package that sends Durant out of town.

Two such players who fit that bill, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, would be reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes of the Raptors, and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Both players have been floated at various time as potential trade fodder in the Durant sweepstakes.

Ingram, a 24-year-old small forward, has blossomed into a premier scorer since arriving in New Orleans three years ago in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers. The former Duke star was selected to his first All-Star team and was named the league's Most Improved Player in 2020.

Barnes averaged 15 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a steal per game as a 20-year-old rookie last season, just months after he was the fourth overall draft pick out of Florida State.

Of course, Durant is better than both players, but at age 33 (34 in September) he is also considerably older, and the Nets are presumably seeking draft picks in addition to an All-Star in return for the 2014 NBA MVP.

The Nets are probably justified in seeking what is reported to be an "historic" return for an asset as valuable as Durant, but it begs the question whether any team is willing to gut its current roster or mortgage multiple first-round draft picks in order to land him.