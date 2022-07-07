ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Congressman Bob Good hosting an "Abolish Abortion" Rally July 9

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Bob Good will be hosting an “Abolish Abortion” rally on the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol this Saturday, July 9, at 4 p.m. at the Bell Tower located at 1000 Bank Street, Richmond. The...

MAGA Lemmings Suck
1d ago

They say its a ban after 20 weeks. But they wont rest until it is a complete ban and criminalized making women wards of the state for 9 months like what was done in AR, AL, MS, etc.

ding dong
10h ago

Republicans are notorious for crying when others try to take their rights,. they are first in line when it comes to taking away a women's right to choose for her own health and body,. I don't care either way when it comes to an abortion,. if u don't believe in them then don't have one, leave others to make their own choice

Daily Beast

GOP Senators Make Sneaky Midnight Move to Restrict Abortion in Pennsylvania

Just before midnight on Friday, Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate quietly advanced a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would remove any right to abortion. The Senate Rules Committee Meeting went past curfew Thursday as lawmakers hammered out budget matters and a House-approved package of constitutional amendments. Republican Sen. Judy Ward’s proposed abortion amendment was added to the package in an 11-6 vote on party lines. If the amendment passes both GOP-controlled houses in two legislative sessions, it will go to the public for a vote. The governor wouldn’t be able to veto it. Ward claimed it wouldn’t outlaw abortion as the procedure is protected by the state’s Abortion Control Act but critics pointed out that a governor could easily overturn the Act in light of the Supreme Court’s recent Roe v. Wade ruling. “They wanted it tonight, run in the dark of night,” Democratic Sen. Vincent Hughes fumed. “This is not a bridge-naming bill that you can decide at the last minute that you forgot to add... They knew throughout the course of the day that this was what they were going to do.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
