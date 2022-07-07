Storm Tracker Forecast - Fewer Clouds And Warmer Weather Coming This Week

We had mostly sunny and very warm conditions across northern California Saturday, and our heat will continue to ramp up over the next several days. High pressure off to our east will be the main driver in our hotter temperatures and our bright and sunny skies. The ridge will build west through at least Monday, and will likely remain just to our east on Tuesday. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 90's in the valley, and 80's to lower 90's in the foothills and mountains on Saturday afternoon. We have clearing skies tonight as a weak trough of low pressure to our north continues to track east. That trough is driving our south winds and will allow us to cool to a comfortable range for the start of your Sunday. Skies will be sunny and temperatures will be heating up on Sunday. We'll start out in the low to mid 60's in the valley and foothills, and 40's to 50's in our mountain areas Sunday morning. Winds will be light and out of the north early, but will shift to become out of the south again in the afternoon. The lighter south winds will be good news for our fire danger, and we'll have fire danger in the moderate range on Sunday. Sunny skies and hotter Temperatures are ahead for your Sunday afternoon. Valley areas will climb into the 100 to 108 degree range, while foothill and mountain areas range from the mid 80's to mid 90's.

