Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast - Fewer Clouds And Warmer Weather Coming This Week

actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday brought another bright and breezy afternoon to...

www.actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat returns this week

We had mostly sunny and very warm conditions across northern California Saturday, and our heat will continue to ramp up over the next several days. High pressure off to our east will be the main driver in our hotter temperatures and our bright and sunny skies. The ridge will build west through at least Monday, and will likely remain just to our east on Tuesday. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 90's in the valley, and 80's to lower 90's in the foothills and mountains on Saturday afternoon. We have clearing skies tonight as a weak trough of low pressure to our north continues to track east. That trough is driving our south winds and will allow us to cool to a comfortable range for the start of your Sunday. Skies will be sunny and temperatures will be heating up on Sunday. We'll start out in the low to mid 60's in the valley and foothills, and 40's to 50's in our mountain areas Sunday morning. Winds will be light and out of the north early, but will shift to become out of the south again in the afternoon. The lighter south winds will be good news for our fire danger, and we'll have fire danger in the moderate range on Sunday. Sunny skies and hotter Temperatures are ahead for your Sunday afternoon. Valley areas will climb into the 100 to 108 degree range, while foothill and mountain areas range from the mid 80's to mid 90's.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
FOX40

Bear cub gets stuck inside Lake Tahoe home

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “curious” bear cub went exploring inside a Lake Tahoe-area home and got stuck in a room after the doors closed, separating him from his family. A video posted to Facebook by BEAR League, a local organization, shows the cub dangling from a window inside the home. Members of BEAR […]
ANIMALS
actionnewsnow.com

Struggling Chico families get relief from high food costs

CHICO, Calif. - The Community Action Agency (CAA) of Butte County hosted a North State Food Bank tailgate food giveaway event Friday. The event was from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints off of W. East Avenue. People got boxes of canned and boxed food as well as a large box of produce.
CHICO, CA
The Associated Press

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that’s a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out Monday afternoon and tripled in size to about 6.1 square miles (15.8 square kilometers). It was 5% contained Tuesday night. The fire was making short, uphill runs, fire officials said. “The rate of spread isn’t what it was like yesterday, but it is still spreading,” said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman. He said firefighters were working to keep flames confined to unpopulated canyon areas.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

