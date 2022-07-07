ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

CT man arrested for sending over 100 threatening letters to politicians, judges, journalists

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (1010 WINS) -- A 43-year-old Hamden man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sending threatening letters to journalists, judges and politicians.

Between March and June 2022, Garrett Santillo allegedly sent over 100 threatening letters.

He was convicted of sending similarly threatening messages in 2003, 2008 and 2015.

He finished his most recent sentence in August 2021.

While the exact content of the letters isn’t clear, he seemed to target reporters who wrote about race-related issues or interviewed Black people, the CT Post reported . In some instances he also threatened Black people named in the reporting.

His letters would often include the phrase, “If you don’t obey what this letter says, along with others including people in Washington DC and everywhere and you. You all will be killed,” according to prosecutors.

A Hartford judge ordered him released on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

His next court date is slated for July 26.

