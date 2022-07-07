Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Saluda, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walterboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Summerville, Walterboro, Givhans Ferry State Park, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Cottageville, Round O, Givhans, Jedburg, Jacksonboro, Ashepoo and Knightsville. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 185 and 192. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 55 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO