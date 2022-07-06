ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

'Art is a good teacher': New public exhibit draws attention to the drying Great Salt Lake

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Jacob Brooks' latest painting is quite simple, so simple that his 3-year-old son can understand the message Brooks is trying to convey. It's a California gull with a sego lily on its chest — Utah's state bird and flower — sprawled across the canvas. The bird is...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Winds drive Jacob City Fire toward Salt Lake County

STOCKTON — Two more fires sparked in Utah on Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info. Utah Fire Info reported that the Jacob City Fire located east of Stockton in Tooele County has quickly grown because of erratic winds and is estimated at 2,100 acres. Campers in Middle Canyon are being evacuated, and the fire is burning 4 miles from the Salt Lake County line.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Record breaking heat potential for your weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High heat is back in the Beehive State and we are looking at the potential of record-breaking heat Saturday, July 9th. A new heat advisory is posted for our most populated counties in northern Utah including Salt Lake County, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, and Utah Valley. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
California State
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
kiowacountypress.net

Tug of war over water conservation in Utah

(The Center Square) - A tug-of-war between conservationists and developers over water continues in the state as the Great Salt Lake continues to drop to record low levels. Utah's drought has persisted for two decades and the state continues to attract new residents. Activists worry the state's water resources can't...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two new fires start up in Utah on Saturday

Update: July 9, 2022 8:15 p.m. Officials in Stockton have ordered that no outside watering take place as a result of damage done to the town’s watering system from the Jacon City Fire. This order is in place until further notice. As conditions improve, the water department will update...
STOCKTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Water#Art#Lake Ecosystem
ksl.com

How many consecutive days will Salt Lake City see triple-digit heat?

SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about a heat wave. Temperatures at the National Weather Service's station at Salt Lake City International Airport neared 100 degrees yet again on Thursday. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said you might as well get used to it because Utah's capital is expected to flirt with triple-digit temperatures the next little bit, based on current weather models.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah Adventures with Maverik: Utah's best dinosaur sites to visit this summer

Jurassic Park, move over! Utah's dinosaur scene has some real bite, and you're going to want to check it out faster than Jeff Goldblum riding in the back of a Jeep Wrangler. Did you know that Utah is home to the world's largest collections of mounted dinosaur skeletons? It's true. These collections, along with actual dinosaur discovery sites comprise some of the most robust concentrations of dinosaurs ever to be discovered. Take that, John Hammond!
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
utahsadventurefamily.com

Haugen Flag | Little Willow Canyon Flag

There is another large flying flag to see in Utah. We know you have heard of the world’s largest flying United States flag in Pleasant Grove. It is one of our traditions to visit every 4th of July. But we recently found out about the Haugen Flag in Little Willow Canyon in Sandy, Utah. This large flag hangs across the canyon for most of July.
SANDY, UT
american-rails.com

Utah Scenic Train Rides

If you are interested in Utah scenic train rides visit the Heber Valley Railroad in Heber City. This tourist attraction is the state's most popular (and only) excursion; the current operation has utilized the former Denver & Rio Grande Western Provo-Heber City branch since the 1990s. Its trains are typically...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Three budget-friendly private pools to rent near Salt Lake City

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.1. Pool with a viewKick back at this luxe pool overlooking the city, with plenty of room for dining.Location: Salt Lake City.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Awesome East Bench poolWith cushioned patio furniture and lush greenery, this spot feels like a resort getaway.Location: Salt Lake City (East Bench).Cost: $75 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 40. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Private saltwater poolHost your next gathering at this suburban oasis, featuring a diving board and fire pit.Location: Cedar Hills.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 15 guests ($3 per hour, per guest after 15 guests).Number of guests: Up to 35. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy