It was a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 when two suspects killed 72-year-old Dorothy and and 87-year-old Mike Nickoloff. The brutal and violent stabbings of the couple shocked the community. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil both 17 at the time of the killings were arrested. A jury found Rice guilty of murder while McNeil plead guilty to a murder charge. After court proceedings both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

PARKER, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO