Golden Knights, Coyotes to play in Idaho's first NHL exhibition in 25 years

Twenty-five years ago, Idaho Central Arena — then known as Bank of America Centre — opened its doors to hockey fans with a rare major league game in the Treasure Valley.

In front of 4,628 fans, the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings squared off on a Wednesday night in September 1997. Still working out the kinks of a new arena, the game was delayed 90 minutes because part of the ice was melting.

That was the last time NHL teams played a game in Idaho. Until October 8, when the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes will square off in Boise for both teams’ final exhibition of the preseason.

“We’re so excited we’re able to bring NHL hockey to Boise once again,” said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. “We’ve been working on an NHL game every year for 25 years since we had it.

“I don’t think people realize how hard it is to get an NHL team to come to Boise. We’re kind of out of the mix of their travel schemes and everything. It is a huge undertaking and we’re so excited to have it.”

Boise was supposed to host an NHL preseason game in 2012 that included the Steelheads’ NHL affiliate, the Dallas Stars. But the league endured a lockout that fall and the contest was never rescheduled.

Every year since, Trapp has called around to NHL team contacts and asked about exhibitions, inquiring if they had an open date that could possibly be filled with a game in Boise. Year after year, he was turned down.

Things finally aligned in 2022. The Golden Knights had a void in their preseason schedule. And the Coyotes — who will be the “home” team in Boise — have to play all of their preseason games away from home because their temporary arena in Tempe is still being finished.

“We got kind of lucky,” Trapp said.

Though Boise State football will host Fresno State the same day just a mile away, the puck drop will be at 6 p.m. Tickets — with prices ranging from $45 to $100 — can be claimed, first by Idaho Steelheads season-ticket holders (who will soon receive an order form in the mail), and by the general public beginning on Aug. 10.

Trapp admitted it was “not inexpensive” to bring an NHL contest to Boise, but noted it’s part of “building hockey” in the Treasure Valley.

And it’s not just the Steelheads looking to do that. Before COVID, the Golden Knights, which formed in just 2017, had a summer caravan series across the region that included Vegas’ players and staff members holding kids clinics in other events in places like Boise and Idaho Falls and Jackson Hole.

“Our broadcast map is through Idaho and parts of Wyoming and Montana,” said Golden Knights’ TV announcer Dave Goucher. “Part of going to Boise is just that. We know there are people who watch our games there and Golden Knights fans there.”

Here’s another intriguing part of the game. Unlike the NFL, which throws out a hoard of no-namers for its final preseason game, NHL teams use their last exhibition as a tune-up for their season opener.

“Usually it’s close to what they hope the opening-night lineup is going to look like,” Goucher said. “You get a pretty full lineup for that final exhibition game.”

That’s good news for hockey fans in Boise, who haven’t been able to easily see NHL talent in a long time.

And it’s not like this type of out-of-market game is uncommon in the NHL. For the second straight year, the Golden Knights will play a preseason game in Salt Lake City. And the Coyotes have exhibitions in Tucson, Wichita, Kansas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. It’s routine.

The hope now is Boise won’t have to wait another two-and-a-half decades to land its next NHL game.

“This isn’t the last time,” Trapp said. “We’re going to try and get an NHL game as much as we can.”