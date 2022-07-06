ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Four-star DL Champ Thompson announces top schools

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCj1t_0gX5M7he00

Texas is currently riding a wave of momentum for the 2023 recruiting class that they’re hoping continues into the 2024 cycle.

Following five-star quarterback Arch Manning’s commitment, along with the slew of pledges last week, it’s no secret that the Longhorns are trending upwards on the recruiting trail.

In particular, the Longhorns are seemingly doing well recruiting in the trenches.

Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is targeting big-bodied defensive line prospects with hopes of improving the Longhorns underwhelming pass rush and inability to stop the run.

Four-star defensive lineman Champ Thompson is the latest prospect to include Texas in his top schools. The Georgia native is rated the No. 21 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 33 overall prospect in the state for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite.

Here’s a look at the 10 programs included in Thompson’s top schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBX7Q_0gX5M7he00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbpUJ_0gX5M7he00
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkbBo_0gX5M7he00
Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZb99_0gX5M7he00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lmtem_0gX5M7he00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148OOE_0gX5M7he00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jafW_0gX5M7he00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7XZD_0gX5M7he00
Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4941dK_0gX5M7he00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Dl Champ Thompson
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star WR Cameron Seldon to make college commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

A coveted athlete from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Cameron Seldon announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Maryland, Penn State and Tennessee. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Julio Jones in? Who could be on their way out of Dallas?

Perceptions around the Cowboys are ever changing, and for the first time in a while, it’s reflected in numbers. Dallas holds no top-ten spots in player jersey sales and it may reflect the lack of belief from the fanbase that the organization has built a contender for 2022. This works two ways, with the team entering somewhat of an underdog mindset as the rest of the NFC East garnering positive attention. Will it mean anything in the end or will the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the division?
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

No, Clemson, Florida State and more ACC teams aren’t negotiating with SEC

Social media was buzzing over Clemson, Florida State, UNC and Virginia allegedly fleeing the ACC for the SEC but the notion was quickly shot down. The college football, college basketball, and college sports world at large have been turned on its head in recent weeks, starting with USC and UCLA bolting for the Big Ten. That launched a firestorm of subsequent rumors about other programs, from the Pac-12 and otherwise, that could be the next to switch conferences (or, in Notre Dame’s case, join a conference for football).
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

4-Star DB Flips Commitment From Alabama To Big Ten Program

In January, four-star defensive back Elliot Washington committed to Alabama. On Friday, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. Washington, a Florida native, has decided to take his talents to Penn State. He announced this move on his Twitter account. "I would like to thank the University of Alabama,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SB Nation

3 ways the Pac-12 can save itself from going extinct

Here lies the Pac-12. Long live the Pac-12. Since last week’s announcement that USC and UCLA are leaving their home of nearly a century for the Big Ten in 2024, there has been a firehose of rumors regarding the remaining schools leaving the conference. Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Utah seem to have one foot out the door, and the Arizona schools are putting their jackets on.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy