Four-star DL Champ Thompson announces top schools

Texas is currently riding a wave of momentum for the 2023 recruiting class that they’re hoping continues into the 2024 cycle.

Following five-star quarterback Arch Manning’s commitment, along with the slew of pledges last week, it’s no secret that the Longhorns are trending upwards on the recruiting trail.

In particular, the Longhorns are seemingly doing well recruiting in the trenches.

Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is targeting big-bodied defensive line prospects with hopes of improving the Longhorns underwhelming pass rush and inability to stop the run.

Four-star defensive lineman Champ Thompson is the latest prospect to include Texas in his top schools. The Georgia native is rated the No. 21 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 33 overall prospect in the state for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite.

Here’s a look at the 10 programs included in Thompson’s top schools.

