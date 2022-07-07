ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Tweets Viral Video On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago
On Wednesday, Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a promo for the upcoming movie, "NYC Point Gods."

The post already has nearly 18,000 likes and over 540,000 views in less than five hours.

A lot of attention is on Durant right now, because ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment considering they had been expected to compete for a title.

Durant has been with the Nets since 2019, but he missed the first season due to injury.

The two seasons that he has played they have only won one playoff series, so the tenure in Brooklyn for him and Kyrie Irving has not gone as expected.

  MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season.
  KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

